XFX launched the Radeon RX 6800 MERC 319 graphics card. We are getting another Radeon RX 6800 named as QICK 319 series. The cards do look similar but with a few fundamental design changes setting them apart. It is toned down with a lower price tag than the Radeon RX 6800 MERC 319.

XFX Radeon RX 6800 QICK 319 pictured with a lower price

If you haven’t checked on the Radeon RX 6800 MERC 319, then check the reports first. The XFX Radeon RX 6800 QICK 319 graphics card is a new addition to the XFX family. The triple-slot card. Harukaze spotted the card online on the Swedish website, confirming the launch of another RX 6800 card.

The XFX QICK 319 has a reliable cooling solution for the RX 6800 graphics card. The card comes with a large heatsink with a massive aluminum fin array with seven 6mm heat pipes going through it. The GPU and GDDR6 memory has direct contact with the copper base plate, efficiently dissipating the heat. The heat sink then is cooled with triple 13 fan blades offering the optimum cooling scenario.

XFX dubs its cooling as the XFX Ghost Thermal design. The XFX Radeon RX 6800 keeps the same black color scheme with white and silver texturing on the shroud. The card boasts a triple-slot design mostly to accommodate the heatsink. The aluminum backplate on the card matches the whole black aesthetic of the card and acts as a heat spreader. The back of the card features a cutout to dissipate hot air.

Aside from the few aesthetic changes, the card boasts the same clock speed as the MERC 319. The Radeon RX 6800 QICK 319 has a game clock at 1980 MHz and boost up to 2190 MHz boost, better than the standard RX 6800 graphics card. The card uses dual 8-pin power connectors to work and comes with a dual BIOS switch. As for the pricing, the card lists itself for 8990 Swedish KR, lower than the 9490 KR of the Radeon RX 6800 MERC 319.