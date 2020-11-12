The Radeon RX 6000 series’ launch date is near, and the board partners have been teasing their cards to their customers. XFX teased its latest Radeon RX 6800 THICC card, which is a non-reference card for its price. The RDNA 2 powered cards look very competitive against Nvidia in performance.

XFX teases the Radeon RX 6800 THICC Triple Fan cooling design in an interstellar video

The next-generation Radeon RX 6000 graphics card is revolutionary. AMD finally has a high-end card for the enthusiast and high-end market. It seems the Radeon RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT are the first cards to receive custom cards. The Radeon RX 6900 XT will get treatment in the future. It seems AMD is pushing its RX 6000 series besting out Nvidia’s latest Ampere cards.

XFX teased its triple-fan system, Radeon RX 6800. The teaser might have shown the Radeon RX 6800 XL version of the card. The THICC series card is long, but PCB is shorter, whereas the heatsink extends outside the PCB for better cooling. The fans on the side are larger, with 13 fan blades for better airflow and air pressure. The middle fan is small and might affect air pressure. The Radeon logo is set right on top of the middle fan and might support RGB color. The middle fan might get a reduced number of fans due to the reduced diameter. The black and the supposed silver streaks on the cards do look gorgeous.

The back of the card features an excellent back-plate design. The heatsink on the card features tons of heat pipe going across it. The end has quite a large exhaust vent on the back like the Nvidia RTX cards. The hot air looks to escape from the back of the card, offering better thermal performance. It will offer a lot of cooling results when peaking at the performance.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 and the Radeon RX 6800 XT hit the shelves on 18th November. The AIB partners look to release their respected custom variants of the cards. The Radeon RX 6800 is priced at $579, whereas the Radeon RX 6800 XT is priced at $649. The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card will be available starting on 8th December. There might not be a custom card for the Radeon RX 6900 XT. The reference model of the Radeon RX 6900 XT will be on sale for $999. There might be problem in the stocks as Asus estimated it might run out during the launch.