XFX announced its Big Navi Radeon RX 6900XT Speedster Merc 319. The Speedster boasts an all-black design and comes with a fully custom PCB design. The custom graphics RX 6900XT fits any custom build. The design looks similar to the XFX THICC III variant.

XFX Radeon RX 6900XT Speedster Merc 319 graphics card with the graphite look with a triple-slot cooling solution

The Speedster Merc 319 sounds like a fancy naming for a luxury or a sports car. It is a tough-looking card. A silver accent around it follows the all-black graphite look of the cards. The overall aesthetic of the card is exhilarating, thanks to its color contrast. The front shroud features a triple fan design, each feature 13 blade design. The triple fans help to cool down that massive heatsink and the component beneath it.

The aluminum backplate has a cutout on the back, letting hot air out of the end. The backplate also acts as a heat spreader as to its aesthetic. The Big Navi GPU comes in contact with the massive aluminum fin array featuring a total of seven 6mm heat pipes. The copper plate on the GPU comes in direct contact with the GPU and the GDDR6 memory.

The XFX Radeon RX 6900XT comes overclocked from the factory with a base clock of 2105 MHz and 2340 MHz boost clock. XFX presents the massive RX 6900XT with a 14+2 phase PCB power design. Looking at the specification, the card can push the maximum of 3.0 GHz. But you might need LN2 cooling to go even higher, which only enthusiasts and overclockers can achieve.

The XFX Radeon RX 6900XT powers itself with its two dual eight-pin connectors. As for the availability and listing, the card cost $1099. But getting the stock for the graphics card is hard. The market is already with inflated prices and scalpers. The COVID case is finally settling, and we hope the constraints are removed in Q1 of 2021.