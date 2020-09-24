Wearables have been a top favorite among many consumers lately. And believe it or not, Xiaomi’s Mi band is killing the game in the budget market.

On a recent product launch conference, Huami Technology, mi band’s manufacturer released some statistics. The CEO of the company, Huang Wang stated that Mi band’s global shipments peaked over 13.4 million units. According to him, during the first half of the year, 5.49 million of the gadgets were shipped in China alone.

The conference was primarily focused on a product launch of the Beyond GT Amazefit 2020. Amazfit GTR 2 and GTS S smartwatches were revealed at the event.

Even during the global COVID19 pandemic, Mi band sales have significantly increased. The band ranks at number 1 in the Chinese and global markets. Wang disclosed that Huami Technology has been faring well. And even during this chaos, the company managed to keep with the production and sales, resulting in a rank up in the wearable market scene.

The global shipments of Amazfit watches reached 1.74 million units. This is a year-on-year 48% increase in sales. Currently, this wearable ranks in the fifth position of smartwatches.

Mi Band 4 noted a lot of credit for the data for Q2 2020 for Xiaomi bands. However, the maximum credit for the increase in the Mi band’s sales is being given to the Mi Band 5.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 features a 1.1-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 126×294. It has a powerful battery that lasts up to 14 days and it even supports magnetic charging. This band is quite popular among the health-conscious. It has 11 professional exercise modes. Not only it uses a built-in high-precision six-axis sensor but also has a PPG heart rate sensor.

The band has sleep monitoring, stress monitoring, and step recording. Also, it has female health monitoring features to track period and ovulation. The Mi Band 5 also supports the PAI vitality index evaluation. PAI value measurement is essential. If it is below 100, it indicates higher risks of high blood pressure, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes.

Given the functionalities, it is impossible to deny the efforts of Huami. In the conference, Huang Wang added that the company believes in professionalism and longterm vision.

This is far from an era in which short-term business can make money quickly and maintain core competitiveness. This is an era in which long-terminism can be maintained.

Huami Technology is set for a long-term investment in research and development. The company does have a shipment volume of millions. And it also has industry-leading and proven product definition capabilities.

We can expect new launches from Huami Technology in the days to come. The Mi Fit and Zepp application code revealed a few more model numbers. There are also rumors ablaze about the potential Pro and Lite variants of the Mi Band 5. With more products lined up in the days to come, we can expect Huami’s sales statistics to raise more.