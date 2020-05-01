When it comes to privacy, it’s essential to everyone, yet it’s something the internet generation is lacking. From websites to businesses, social media, and mobile phone companies, everyone is after people’s privacy.

First, it was the Chinese multinational technology giant Huawei that was under the water for having backdoor access to mobile networks. Now, another multinational Chinese tech giant is receiving fire for privacy issues.

Cybersecurity researchers found a very concerning issue in Xiaomi cell phones, which puts users’ privacy in colossal threat.

Is Xiaomi Recording People’s Web and Phone History?

According to Forbes, Xiaomi has been keeping track of what users do on their phones. Security researcher Gabriel Cirlig first discovered his Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 tracking everything he does on his phone.

He then noticed that his data was being sent to remote servers. Alibaba, another Chinese tech giant, hosted the servers.

Cirlig isn’t the only one who found dirt on Xiaomi. Another researcher discovered something even more disturbing.

His Xiaomi phone was tracking a lot of his behavior, including the visited websites, search engine queries, and all the items viewed on the news feed. The worst thing was that the tracking was still active despite using the “incognito” mode.

But it doesn’t end there. While looking around Xiaomi’s default browser, Cirlig also discovered that his phone was keeping track of what folders he opens and the screens he swiped.

Further Investigation

Forbes wanted to dig deeper into this issue as it is undoubtedly a matter of great concern. So, upon further investigation, cybersecurity researcher Andrew Tierney found more dirt on Xiaomi.

He discovered that Xiaomi’s MI Browser and Mint Browser also collected similar data. And according to Google Play statistics, they have more than 15 million downloads combined.

Xiaomi was quick to respond to the accusation stating the claims are untrue. “Privacy and security is of top concern,” says Xiaomi speaking of the allegations.

But a spokesperson admitted to collecting browsing data. He said the information was anonymized, and users had consented to the tracking. However, the company denies that they’re fetching any data under incognito mode.

Regardless of what Xiaomi says, if the accusations are correct, it would become a huge issue when it comes to users’ privacy. And it also is a direct threat to every user.