Xiaomi has been a force to be reckoned with in the consumer electronics space. Since they started ten years ago, Xiaomi phones have been a part of the Chinese innovation in the smartphone industry. The tech manufacturer is also known for competitive pricing, which results from not spending big on marketing and physical outlets.

Their multi-brand strategy has helped bring flagship specs to the budget and mid-range smartphone categories. Redmi and Poco are smartphone names under Xiaomi. It’s a shame that the US has not yet seen the Xiaomi phones launch in their market.

Xiaomi released various gadgets on the occasion of its 10th anniversary in the smartphone industry. The company marked the celebration by releasing the following devices.

20W wireless charging pad.

55W wireless charging stand.

Mi TV Lux. An ultra-thin transparent OLED TV.

The Ninebot GoKart Pro Lamborghini Edition.

Redmi K30 Ultra. The ‘flagship-killer’ now comes with 33W fast charging, 120Hz OLED display. The phone also ditches the Qualcomm processors for MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset.

The highlight of these anniversary releases was the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra. Following the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, the Mi 10 Ultra is the latest flagship in the Mi 10 series. Xiaomi has also highlighted the phone’s features in a blog post and through a series of tweets.

The Mi 10 Ultra and all the other releases help Xiaomi reiterate its dedication towards innovation on such a joyous occasion. The Mi 10 Ultra particularly comes with “revolutionary” features that will directly benefit the customers.

Best features of the Mi 10 Ultra

Camera

The Mi 10 Ultra’s camera array features four cameras, which are as impressive as they look. DXOmark gives the Mi 10 Ultra’s camera a 130 on their tests, ranking it as one of the best smartphone cameras of 2020.

The highlight among the Mi 10 Ultra’s cameras is the 120x AI super zoom capability that pushes above the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra’s 100x Space Zoom. The 48MP periscope telephoto camera with a 5x optical zoom makes the absurd 120x hybrid zoom possible. There is another 2x telephoto 12MP lens that assists when taking portrait shots.

The primary sensor at 48MP is smaller than the other Mi 10 phones, which have 108MP sensors. Regardless, the 1/1.32-inch sensor and 2.4 microns pixel size will “ensure outstanding light sensitivity that allows the camera to maintain excellent image quality under any lighting condition.”

The 20MP ultrawide lens with a 128° field of vision is like icing on top of the cake. In reference, the Samsung S20 Ultra comes with a 123° ultrawide angle lens.

For video recording buffs out there, there is OIS on the primary camera and support for 8K 24fps recording. There is a capability for macro slow-motion video recording at 960fps. ShootSteady and Vlog modes also make it to the camera interface.

On the front, the hole-punch camera is a 20MP sensor that supports HDR, portrait video, and 720p 120fps slow-motion video.

Battery

The Mi 10 Ultra sports a 4500mAh battery that is slightly different from the one found on the Mi 10 Pro. The “first-ever mass-produced graphene-based Li-ion battery” adopts a “symmetrical dual-cell series design” to support industry-leading fast charging.

The phone also features a “triple fast charging structure” with leading charging capabilities. The 4500mAh battery charges via either 120W wired fast charging or 50W wireless charging.

Through 120W wired fast charging, the phone can go from 0 to 100% in 23 mins and 41% in just 5 mins. Wirelessly, the Mi 10 Ultra can fully charge in around 40mins.

Additionally, the Mi 10 Ultra is capable of 10W reversible wireless charging. Most reversible charging capable phones top out at 5W.

Display

The Xiaomi flagship sports a 6.67inch curved FHD+ OLED display that can reach 1120nits of brightness. The display supports HDR10+ and 10-bit color for more vivid output during media consumption.

Here too, the ‘120’ connection repeats as the Mi 10 Ultra’s display comes with a 120Hz refresh rate. The 120Hz refresh capability puts the phone right up there with other flagships of 2020.

Although the 1080 x 2400 resolution (FHD+) screen is a step down from that of competitors, Samsung’s Galaxy S20 lineup, Note 20 Ultra, and OnePlus 8 Pro have 4K displays with the same 120Hz refresh rate.

Mi 10 Ultra Overview

The Mi 10 Ultra looks similar to the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro apart from the distinctive camera bump on the back. The nearly fullscreen curved display has a hole-punch camera on the top left corner.

The phone comes in three color options – Obsidian Black, Mercury Silver, and Transparent Edition. And no, you cannot actually see the internals in the Transparent Edition. Instead, the see-through gray contains outlines of the device’s interior components like NFC, processor, and wireless charging coils.

Speaking of internals, the Xiaomi’s Mi 10 Ultra has a capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and supports 5G connectivity. The phone is configurable up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Xiaomi has also included LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1 technology to increase storage speed and performance.

On the software side, the Mi 10 Ultra will come with MIUI 12 skin over Android 10.

'Ultra' spec comparison Xiaomi MI 10 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Display 6.67inch curved OLED screen

1080 x 2340 FHD+ resolution

120Hz refresh rate

HDR10+

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

6.9inch curved OLED screen

1440 x 3200 QHD resolution

120Hz refresh rate

HDR10+

Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Adreno 650 GPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Adreno 650 GPU

or Exynos 990

Mali-G77 MP11 Memory & Storage 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB

UFS 3.1

No microSD expansion 12GB/128GB, 12GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB

UFS 3.0

Expandable microSD slot Rear Camera 48 MP primary, f/1.9, 25mm (wide), 1/1.32", 1.2µm, OIS

48 MP super zoom, f/4.1, 120mm (periscope), 1/2.0", 0.8µm, OIS, 5x optical zoom, 120x hybrid zoom

12 MP telephoto, f/2.0, 50mm, 1/2.55", 1.4µm, 2x optical zoom

20 MP ultrawide, f/2.2, 128˚, 12mm, 1/2.8", 1.0µm



[email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240/960fps, HDR10 recording 108 MP primary, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.33", 0.8µm, OIS

48 MP space zoom, f/3.5, 103mm (periscope), 1/2.0", 0.8µm, OIS, 4x optical zoom, 100x hybrid zoom

12 MP ultrawide, f/2.2, 13mm, 1.4µm, Super Steady video

0.3 MP depth sensor, TOF 3D, f/1.0



[email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+ stereo sound recording Front Camera 20 MP, f/2.3, 1/3.4", 0.8µm

[email protected], [email protected]

40 MP, f/2.2, 26mm, 0.7µm

[email protected]/60fps, [email protected] Battery 4500mAh graphene-enhanced Li-Ion battery

120W wired fast charging

50W wireless fast charging

10W reverse wireless charging 5000mAh Li-Po battery

45W wired fast charging

15W wireless fast charging

9W reverse wireless charging Connectivity 5G compatibility

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC 5G compatibility

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC Audio Dual stereo speakers

24-bit/192kHz Dual stereo speakers

32-bit/384kHz tuned by AKG Software & security Android 10, MIUI 12

In-display fingerprint reader

Face unlock Android 10, One UI 2

In-display fingerprint reader

Face unlock

Samsung DeX support

Prices and availability

Pre-orders for the Mi 10 Ultra have already started in China, where the phone will retail on August 16. Xiaomi has not revealed any dates or prices for international release.

They are available in the following price combinations in China.

8GB RAM and 128GB storage for RMB 5,299 ($760 approx)

8GB RAM and 256GB storage for RMB 5,599 ($800 approx)

12GB RAM and 256GB storage for RMB 5,999 ($860 approx)

16GB RAM and 512GB storage for RMB 6,999 ($1,010 approx)

International prices might vary from the converted amounts mentioned above. The prices will be subject to taxes/duties.

Android Authority and GSMArena have recently reported that the Mi 10 Ultra and Redmi K30 Ultra will not make it to international markets. Their sources have stated that the phones will not launch outside Mainland China. There is also a slim possibility of the phones debuting under a different sub-brand like Poco, a previously used strategy by Xiaomi.

In any case, the 10th anniversary Mi 10 Ultra is one of the best phones out there on paper, bar the software preferences of consumers. Until the phone releases outside mainland China, the Mi 10 Pro will remain Xiaomi’s best flagship offering internationally.