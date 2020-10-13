The Mi 10T Pro could be the latest leading smartphone from Xiaomi. The device comes with a firmly-installed battery and soldered-on parts. As you can see, the phone’s construction is quite complicated, so it is relatively tough to be repaired. This definitely makes it a costly smartphone to be mend.

Xiaomi has put up another teardown video for the Mi 10T Pro. Also named “Mi 10T Pro 5G, this product contains a pack of top-notch hardware including a Snapdragon 865 chipset, UFS 3.1 storage, a 108 MP camera, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

The Company’s teardown video showcases the difficulty of repairing the phone. Xiaomi also emphasizes that a person must tear down the device. However, it has eliminated several steps from its teardown video, making the disassembling process simpler than it actually is. The Company has removed the procedure for removing the back panel and the battery from its video. The battery is assumed to have a pull-tab as this could make the battery easily replaceable.

Some easily replaceable components include the fingerprint scanner and the camera sensors. The phone comes with a pretty large108 MP primary camera. Also, the Company has bonded the USB Type-C port to a daughter-board, which means you must replace it and the dual-SIM card slot if the Type-C port goes out of order.

The teardown video also shows the Mi 10T Pro’s cooling efficiency, focusing on the graphite and copper cooling systems. As observed, the display comes with a copper sheet over the SoC and a graphite layer behind it. You will find a copper heat pipe beneath the graphite layer. This heat pipe runs through the middle of the device.

In conclusion, due to the multiple soldered parts, the phone is difficult to be mended. The Mi 10T is seemingly tough to be repaired and to add to it, Xiaomi does not sell any replacement parts for this product. This is considerably unappealing as it does not justify the price paid for the gadget.