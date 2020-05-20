After the massive success of Mi Band 4, Xiaomi is all set to launch its fitness band, Mi Band 5. It might be a while before we get to see it in the market, but it looks like the process is getting speedier.

According to new reports, Mi Band 5 is already certified. A Russian site, Xiaomishka, revealed that the Taiwan National Communications Commission certified Xiaomi Mi Band 5 on May 14. The Model number for the band is XMSH10HM.

What to Expect?

After a massive success of Xiaomi Mi Band 4, all eyes are on its successor, Mi Band 5. And it’s safe to say that Mi Band 5 has a lot to offer.

The Mi Band 5 comes with a 1.2-inch display and a long battery life. The fitness tracker might also use an OLED panel.

The price range of Mi Band 5 can go between $25-$28. However, international prices might go up compared to the domestic market. The global version of the fitness tracker will also support Google Pay Integration as well as NFC.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will launch in June 2020, confirmed by Huami’s CEO Wang Huang.

Mi Band 4C

Along with Mi Band 5, Xiaomi is also launching Mi Band 4C. It is a cheaper and rebranded version of the Redmi Band.

The Mi Band 4C reportedly has a 1.08-inch color LCD and comes with a sleep tracker and a heart-rate monitor. The band has a 140-mAh battery and will cost $14.