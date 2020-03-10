Move over folded phones and edge to edge display smartphones. There is a new type of display that is sure to make you heads turn, quite literally. Let me warn you in the very beginning, and this is not an actual consumer-ready mobile phone. It is just a prototype from the Chinese mobile company Xiaomi.

The company announced that they were coming out with a phone with a surround display back in September 2019. And now, they sent a prototype of the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha for different reviewers for a test run. And this is our review.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha

The most important thing about Xiaomi Mi Alpha is its screen. The company has come up with the concept of a full-surround display. It means that you get a full, 360-degree screen. It has a whopping 2088×2250 resolution display that wraps around the entire phone.



And if you’re worried where the camera is, it’s in the back of the phone that comes with a ceramic strip to hold the camera. But if you’re scared of how to take a selfie, you’re not going to find a front camera. This is where the 360-degree screen comes to play. To take a selfie, you flip your phone and use the back camera as a selfie camera.

Xiaomi has tried taking full advantage of the surround display situation. They have shifted a few functionalities that wouldn’t normally get a lot of screen-space.

Features

Even the power and volume controls are digitalized. They appear on the right side of the phone. Whereas the left side shows the date and time as well as a pop of notification.

However, power control might get a little tricky. So, there is a power button on the top to make it easier for the users.

The camera notch, however, can make the phone appear crooked when you place it down. The all-glass build might seem like it would be difficult to handle, but once you get to hold it, it’s quite the opposite.

It’s not quite sure when Xiaomi will officially release the Mi Mix Alpha. Although the company went into “small-scale” production in late 2019. The pricing isn’t fixed yet, either. But back in 2019, Xiaomi did set the price at 19,999 yuan (about $2,800).