Larger screens, thinner bezels are the way to go for smartphones. Manufacturers have been continuously coming up with sleeker designs. Meeting this design requirement, we saw devices with waterdrop notch and hole-punch cutouts.

News is out that Xiaomi is working on a new device with a pop-up dual selfie camera set up. The cameras pop-out at an angle and it looks like an antenna. The design on the device also shows stereo speakers and a USB-C port at the bottom. The power button sits on the right side. And the volume key is right beside it. On the top, there is either a sim card tray or an IR blaster.

The “bunny ear” cameras are actually separate. There will be two pop-up modules with two camera lenses for each – one front-facing, other for the back.

This revelation about the upcoming Xiaomi device was discovered via a website. The images of the phone were found in a database of the State of Intellectual Property Office of China.

Pop-up cameras aren’t a new thing, obviously. We have seen tray-like pop-up cameras on quite a few devices. But the peculiar angle that Xiaomi has designed for its phone makes it stand out. The design gives the smartphone a clean look. It is free of camera modules both in the front and the back. This module increases the screen-to-body ratio of the device.

The LED flash of the device rests on the backside of the phone. It sits right below the are from where the camera sensors pop-up. The design of the Xiaomi phone shows a total of four camera lenses. Two of the sensors are front-facing and the other two face the back.

Previously, Xiaomi had applied for a patent of an unusual rotating camera module. That design held dual-cameras and a selfie shooter on the other side. This module could rotate a full 360 degrees. Apart from this, Xiaomi has designs for the under-display camera. And there is a Xiaomi patent for a clamshell rotating camera module too.

Xiaomi released an official video for the third-generation of its under-display selfie camera. This was in August. The design is expected to debut next year. In the 36-second clip, the under-display camera of the device shows a full display.

Over the years, Xiaomi has constantly updated its products. The company is one of the largest smartphone manufacturers. And their effort in coming up with sleeker designs is commendable. The experiments in the design and build of Xiaomi phones is one to look forward to.

Motorized pop-ups are sure to raise some eyebrows. They are a little high risk that other camera modules. It is also likely Time to tell if we can actually expect Xiaomi to go with this design. And we will keep you updated!