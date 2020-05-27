Mobile phones and fitness bands aren’t the only products Chinese brand Xiaomi produces. It has its own line of smart TVs. And the company recently announced the release of its Redmi Smart X TV series.

Xiaomi Redmi Smart X TV Series

The Xiaomi Redmi Smart X TV is available in three different sizes, the X50, X55, and X65. The numbers indicate the dimensions, i.e., 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch.

All three TV models come with a 4K display with MEMC motion compensation and have 97% screen-to-body ratios along with metal chassis.

The Xiaomi Smart X TV series also offers 2GB of Ram and 32 GB of storage. And it supports voice gestures as well.



The Smart X TV comes with four 12.5 W speakers and Dolby Audio sound enhancement technology. It helps in creating subwoofer and surround sound effects on the TV.

The 4K panels of all three TVs will cover almost 85% of the NYSC color space, according to Xiaomi. And the Smart X TV can also connect with IoT devices with ease.

However, it’s unclear what OS Xiaomi has used for its Smart X TV.

Pricing and Availability

Xiaomi will release the Redmi Smart X TV series on June 10 domestically. But its international availability is still unknown.

The X55 will cost CNY 2,299 ($322), and the X65 will retail for CNY 3,299 ($462). The price of the X50 is still unknown.

However, the company is offering a CNY 300 discount for pre-ordering the X65. We might get to see a similar offer with the other two models as well. But Xiaomi hasn’t addressed it yet.