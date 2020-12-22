Chinese tech giant Xiaomi recently announced the launch date of the upcoming Mi11 flagship. They revealed it on Weibo, a Chinese social platform. According to the post, the new series will take place at 7:30 PM CST (5:30 PM PST) on December 29. With this announcement, the company has already opened Pre-booking inside China.

The Global launch date is yet to be released. And it might take some time for the newly launched series to come to the US. The series is expected to cost from $700 to $1200, but we are still waiting for an official statement to confirm it.

Nevertheless, with the new leaks of the smartphone, we can expect the following specs: