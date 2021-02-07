Xiaomi announced its latest innovation in the form of an all-side waterfall display. The company calls it a “quad-curved waterfall display.” The reason behind such branding is the 88-degree waterfall curve on all sides of the phone.

These curves leave the smartphone without any buttons or ports. Xiaomi’s latest innovation aims to lead consumers into a “true port-free unibody design.” The company took smartphone display up a notch in terms of being a leading entity into the future of smartphone technologies.

As of now, the corners of the display still feature notches. It requires a 3-dimensional bending of the screen to work without the notches.

For now, Xiaomi’s design has only been revealed as a rendition. An actual product that hosts such a screen is yet to unveil. Likewise, reports suggest that Xiaomi has in-fact built such a device. The company’s representatives have used and tested a device equipped with the new quad-curve screen.

Xiaomi also added that this breakthrough is a result of “46 groundbreaking patents” in its entirety. The company also claims to have impacted the glass bending and laminating technology as a whole.

This comes in fresh after Xiaomi unveiled its futuristic “air-charging” technology. Similar to that, there are speculations that this quad-curves waterfall might not be available to consumers at all. Reports also suggest that this could be a transitionary achievement that would lead to a truly infinite smartphone screen.