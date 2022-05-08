How To Fix Xinput1_3.dll Not Found Or Missing Error

Xinput1_3.dll is a DirectX Runtime library related to the Xbox 360 Controller. So if your system doesn’t have the file, launching any PC game that supports such controllers gives the “ xinput1_3.dll file not found” error.

However, even if you’re not able to run the app, there’s no need to fret. You can easily fix this issue by installing the latest DirectX Runtime.

Causes for Xinput1_3.dll Not Found Error

Here are some of the reasons for the xinput1_3.dll file to be missing: Improper installation of an application.

Outdated DirectX version.

Corrupted DLL file or drive sector.

Malware infection.

How to Fix Xinput1_3.dll Not Found Error

Since the xinput1_3.dll file is missing, the usual solution is to install or copy the file to your PC. There may be some reasons for the absence of the DLL file. So, we recommend troubleshooting those issues as well.

Reinstall Application

The application installer package usually contains all the necessary DLL files. It’s likely that the installer failed to install the game properly. Uninstall and reinstall the application to fix this issue. To uninstall,

Open the Run command (Windows + R) and enter appwiz.cpl . Locate and select the program from the list. Click on Uninstall or Uninstall/Change > Uninstall.

Follow the on-screen instructions.

Then run the installer again and follow the given instructions. Make sure to check Install DirectX if you get the option.

Note: This may also occur if you copy the game from another computer. We recommend using the official installer to avoid such issues.

Install Latest DirectX Runtime

Many applications offer to install DirectX Runtime during their installation. Others, however, do not have such options. If the DLL file is missing in your system, you must install the latest DirectX Runtime. To do so,

Download the DirectX End-User Runtime Web Installer from Microsoft. Launch the setup file and follow the on-screen instructions.

If you already have a newer version of DirectX, the installation won’t continue. In such cases,

Download the DirectX End-User Runtime (June 2010) optional package. Launch the file and extract its contents to any folder. Navigate to the folder and locate DXSETUP.EXE .

Open it and follow the on-screen instructions.

This time it should install the DLL files regardless of your current DirectX version.

Note: The DirectX Web installer only contains DirectX v9 Runtime. The latest Windows OS builds include the newer DirectX versions by default. So, update your system to get the up-to-date Runtime. Besides, DirectX v9 should already contain the xinput1_3.dll file.

Manually Download/Copy Xinput1_3.dll

Another method is to download or copy the xinput1_3.dll file into your PC. The application setup folder or drive should contain the DLL file. You can also copy it from another computer with updated DirectX.

You can also download it from the dll-files website. After downloading the file, paste it to C:\Windows\System32 or the application folder. Then register the DLL using the method below.

Re-register Xinput1_3.dll

If the xinput1_3.dll file is not missing, but you still receive this error, the file may be corrupt. You need to Re-register the DLL file to fix this issue. You must also register the DLL after copying it from another source.

Open Run command. Type cmd and press Ctrl + Shift + Enter. It will load the elevated Command Prompt. Type regsvr32 xinput1_3.dll and press Enter.

Additional Troubleshooting Methods

The above methods are enough to install the missing xinput1_3.dll file. But they won’t resolve the reasons for the absence of the DLL file in the first place.

If this error keeps reoccurring, it’s likely due to malware infection or system corruption.

Scan for Malware

It is possible that some malware-infected or erased the xinput1_3.dll file. Perform a full scan of your system to remove any threats. Here’s how you can do so:

Press Win + I to launch Settings. Go to Update & Security and click Windows Security. Select Virus and threat protection.

Under current threats, click Scan options. Check Full scan and hit Scan now.



Restart your system and reinstall the program or the DirectX runtime.

Repair System Integrity

This error also occurs if the DLL file gets corrupt. You can scan and repair the files using the System File Checker to fix such issues.

Also, check your system drive for any bad sectors. Your system can’t detect the DLL file if the file’s sector becomes defective.

Uninstall Third-party Antivirus

Third-party antivirus programs incompatible with Windows can cause many system errors. For instance, if they falsely recognize a system file as malware, they may remove the file.

It’s better to uninstall such antivirus programs and enable the built-in Virus & threat protection. It is already a great antivirus tool. If you want to use a third-party security app, check its reviews for any issues before installing it.

Failed to Load Xinput1_3.dll in X360ce

It happens if x360ce can’t load the DLL file, your computer lacks some of x360ce’s system requirements. Check if the following is present in your system: