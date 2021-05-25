MSI has already showcased its latest Summit E16 Flip EVO ultrabooks. Xotic PC has listed two CPU options for the latest ultrabooks priced from $1500 to $1800. Both of the variants feature the latest Intel Core 11th generation processor.

MSI refreshes its Summit E16 Flip lineup with Intel Tiger Lake processors.

MSI Summit E16 Flip is one heck of laptop packing tons of features. The Summit E13 was great and could be one of the best laptops of 2021. MSI hasn’t released any information on the Summit E16 Flip Evo laptop. We hope it is good as the 13-inch variant, which has raised the expectation of the laptop.

The MSI summit listing showcases the technical specification of the unreleased product. The MSI Summit E16 Flip EVO features Intel’s Tiger Lake 11th generation processor. The device features Core i7 – 1195G7 and Intel Core i5-1155G7 processor. The Core i7 has a base clock of 2.9 GHz and boosts up to 5.0 GHz. The Intel Core i5 has a base clock of 2.5 GHz and boosts up to 4.5 GHz.

The Intel Xe graphics card is doing all the heavy lifting job. Both of the Intel Core processors have a total of 96 graphics execution units. Intel has finally gotten a breakthrough in the graphics sector with its Xe graphics card. The Xe GPU drives the massive 16-inch QHD+ 120Hz Touch display.



The device supports high-refresh-rate gaming, but you will be limited to older FPS titles like Counter-Strike, Dota 2, or League of Legends. The laptop has a low-powered CPU with Xe GPU fitting for esports titles.

The QHD+ display is the best component of the whole laptop. The 2,560 x 1,600 resolution display has a 16:10 aspect ratio with 120 Hz. The reduced bezels are going to give an immersive viewing angle. The display covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and has touch features. The laptop is rated for three to five hours.

The Core i7-1195G7 model starts from $1,699, whereas the Core i5-1155G7 starts from $1,499. The MSI Summit E16 Flip EVO is customizable and users can pre-order the device according to their specification. But the prices may vary according to your specification.