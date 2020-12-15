Shuttle has announced its Barebone Mini PC with the latest Intel Comet Lake-S processor. The 13-liter chassis is fitted with a desktop-grade i9 – 10900 and can be configured down to a Pentium G5900 processor. Shuttle allows configuring the Mini-PC with its online tool.

The Configurable XPC Barebone DH470 Mini-PC fits Core i9 in a small 13 liter chassis.

The XPC Barbone DH470 Mini-PC is a barebone set that allows user upgradability. The barebone chassis is 13-liter chassis with a custom motherboard layout specifically for the case. The XPC barebones support processor from Core i9 – 10900 processor with 10 cores to the dual-core G5900 Pentium processor. For a small chassis, it is incredible that it supports a full-fledged Core i9 – 10900 processor.

As for the graphics, you have to rely on the onboard graphics, which are weak compared to AMD’s iGPU or a mobile GPU. The RAM is customizable from 4 GB of DDR4 SO-DIMM RAM with up to 64 GB SO-DIMM RAM. The Mini-PC offers support for a single 2.5 inch SSD or HDD. You can also install SSD in the NVMe M.2 SSD slot.

The front of the XPC barebones DH470 Mini-PC features two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, one single USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, and Two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports. The back of the mini-PC feature two Gigabit LAN ports, a single HDMI port, two Display ports for video output. The back also presents with two USB 3.2 Gen 1 and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports. The board also has a Digital out and is powered by a DC in barrel port.

The small chassis configuration and the powerful hardware doesn’t come at a cheap price. The base model with Intel Celeron and G5900, 4GB RAM cost $538. It doesn’t have any storage options. The highest model comes with an Intel Core i9 – 10900 processor, 64 GB RAM, 1 TB NVMe SSD, and 2 TB SATA SSD costs around $2,010.