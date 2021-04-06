Yahoo Answer is the longest-running Q&A platform on the internet. After 16 years of service, Yahoo is finally closing the book on the Q&A platform. In an FAQ, Yahoo has confirmed that Yahoo Answer will shut down on May 4th, 2021.

Verizon Media Group, the parent company of Yahoo is closing down the famous Q&A platform. Yahoo sold its company rights to Verizon Media for $5 billion in 2017. Yahoo posted informed its users that the site is shutting down through the FAQ section spotted by The Verge Media. After May 4th, The Q&A website will redirect users to Yahoo’s search engine. Yahoo now forces all its users to solve their curiosity through its search answers.

Yahoo Answer will start slowly shutting down its services from April 20th. The platform will not accept any submission starting from April 20th. The site will fully shut down on May 4th, but you can still download your information until June 30th. But after June 30th, the site will cease to exist.

Users can only download their data and be restricted from downloading other users’ content questions and answers.

Yahoo Answers launched in 2005, including categories like Finance, Cars, Internet, electronics, health, news, parenting, and entertainment. The categories now have increased, with the top search being politics and conspiracy theories. Yahoo search engine widget was quite handy where the Yahoo answer provides quick answers without navigating another website.

Yahoo stated the company is shifting its resources to focus on products delivering Yahoo’s promise to provide premium, trusted content. The Q&A websites are losing their popularity which is the reason why Yahoo is shutting down its services.