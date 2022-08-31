How to Fix Yellow Exclamation Mark Issue in Device Manager

The yellow exclamation mark issue usually means the driver is not working properly. Some common reasons for it are misconfigured and corrupted drivers, hardware issues, etc.

The exclamation warning also usually comes with a dedicated error code explaining why the driver is not working. For instance, Code 43 indicates “Windows has stopped this device because it has reported problems.”

In this article, we will show you how to fix all these issues.

How to Fix Yellow Exclamation Mark Issue?

Fixing this issue isn’t particularly hard. However, there may be a lot of different reasons for this issue cropping up.

If you’ve installed any new hardware or built your pc using different components, the BIOS configuration may not support such hardware. To fix this, you have to check with the hardware manufacturer’s website to determine the necessary configuration and make sure to change it in the BIOS.

Before you try the fixes on the list, you can check to see what is causing the error:

Right-click the offending driver and select properties. In the general tab, you can see the reason for the issue and an error code.



While there are over 30 different error codes, here are some general fixes to solve most of the reasons for this issue popping up.

Run Hardware and Devices Troubleshooter

The first thing you should do is run this troubleshooter. It checks for and repairs most minor issues with your device drivers.

Here’s how you can run this troubleshooter:

Open Run box using Windows + R hotkey. Type cmd and press Enter. In Command Prompt, enter the command: msdt.exe -id DeviceDiagnostic

In Hardware and Devices troubleshooter, tap on Next.

Follow the on-screen instructions.

Update Drivers from Windows Update

Windows update is the most reliable method of updating drivers to the latest version in any Windows PC. Your computer will automatically search for and download the best driver updates. You just need to see if there are any updates available.

Access the start menu and open settings. Go to Update & Security and select Windows update. Tap on Check for updates. If there are any updates available, Windows will automatically start downloading them. Tap on View optional updates below the downloading updates. (If no optional updates are available, normally update your windows.)

Select Driver updates and check the driver with the yellow exclamation.

Tap the Download and Install option.

Note: The Windows update only updates drivers for default drivers. If you are running third-party drivers, they usually have a dedicated utility for updating their hardware drivers. So, use those instead.

Update Drivers from Device Manager

Another way you can update your drivers is through the Device manager. Furthermore, it is pretty simple to perform.

Here’s how to do it:

Open the Run Utility by pressing Windows + R hotkey. Type devmgmt.msc and press Enter.

Locate the driver causing the issue and right-click it. Click on the Update driver option.

Tap the Search automatically for drivers option.

Reinstall Drivers

Lastly, you can try doing a reinstall of the offending driver to fix this issue. It fixes any issues like the drivers being corrupted or misconfigured.

Follow the step below to reinstall a driver:

Press Windows + R shortcut key to launch Run Window. Enter devmgmt.msc on dialog box. Right-click on the offending driver and click on Uninstall driver.

Confirm Uninstall. Restart your PC.

After a restart, your PC should automatically download the default drivers. However, if a third-party driver is causing the issue, and you delete it, the driver won’t get reinstalled. You must manually download the driver from the official manufacturer’s website and install them.

Lastly, if the previous fixes didn’t work, you can look up the specific error code to learn its troubleshooting steps.