Yeston Chinese manufacturer unveiled its latest GeForce RTX 3070 Sakura Hitomi edition. Finally, an anime-themed makeover for an Nvidia card. Yeston previously released the Cute Pet edition RX500 series graphics card and a “Waifu-edition” RX 5700XT. Now, Yeston is giving the RTX 3070 the anime treatment that anime-fans waited long for.

Yeston RTX 3070 Sakura Hitomi features a white color theme and a custom PCB with massive triple-fan cooling.

The Chinese company previously pushed the Yeston RX 5700XT Waifu edition and the Cute Pet edition. Those cards were well-recieved in the community. Now, finally, an Nvidia RTX 3070 is getting an anime makeover from Yeston. Asus plans to release a similar card featuring the TV-anime show Gundam.

The RTX 3070 Sakura Edition comes with a custom PCB and a triple-fan cooling design for the massive card. It features a 2.5 slot design cooled down by a massive heatsink. The triple-fan comes with 9 fan blades shaped like rose petals. The card feature a blue, white, and purple color scheme, great aside from the trendy flashy RGB. The PCB on the card also features a custom white color offered by limited manufacturers.

The card comes with a custom-painted backplate with an anime girl on the back. The custom backplate comes with an anime-waifu laster etched over it. There is no cutout on the back, and the backplate doesn’t work as a heat spreader.

There is no difference in the RTX 3070 Sakura card. It features the same GPU but with a boost clock of 1770MHz. The 45 MHz overclock doesn’t make much of a difference from the founder’s edition card. A dual 8-pin connector and outputs power the card via the single HDMI port and triple DisplayPort output.

Yeston is releasing the card on the 2nd of January in 2021 and will be limited in quantity. The card is tailored towards the Asian Pacific market and looks to reach the US and EU through online retailers. The Sakura edition will come in the upcoming Radeon RX 6800XT. Pre-purchasing the GeForce RTX 3070 Sakura Hitomi graphics card will include mystery boxes. The mystery boxes feature a Sakura Hitomi-inspired keyboard, PC chassis, or a 240mm X ID AIO cooler.