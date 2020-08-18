Yup, Microsoft is not allowing users to uninstalled the updated Chromium-based Edge browser for Windows 10. Until this development, the tech giant had been headlining for all the right reasons. Be it a cheaper next-gen console in Xbox Series S or acquisition of TikTok in the US, Microsoft had it going for them.

A support page announcing that, now the users “can’t uninstall Microsoft Edge,” breaks that streak. People in the digital age hate it when told what to do, and Microsoft telling Edge is uninstallable rightly pushed some people over the edge. See what I did there?

At first, the support page explains a few good things about the new browser. Stuff like phasing out the legacy Edge version and how the latest version is better “performance, privacy, security, productivity, and support features” wise. And the new Chromium-based Edge is a pretty nifty browser that addresses the memory-hogging issues of Google Chrome.

But then the article reads the following.

“The new version of Microsoft Edge is included in a Windows system update, so the option to uninstall it or use the legacy version of Microsoft Edge will no longer be available.”

Forcing the browser and then not allowing users the freedom of choice? In 2020? Wrong move by Microsoft. The disgruntled users will surely find ways to rid their Windows 10 devices of the new Edge.

And here’s how one can uninstall Microsoft Edge.

Uninstalling through PowerShell

Steps:

Open File Explorer. Navigate to ‘C: \ Program Files (x86) \ Microsoft \ Edge \ Application.’ Open the current version folder. The name should be the same as the current version of Edge installed on your Windows 10 device. Open the ‘Installer‘ folder inside the current version folder. Find ‘setup.exe‘. Open the ‘File > Open Windows PowerShell > Open Windows PowerShell as administrator.’ Click ‘Yes‘ when prompted. Type ‘setup.exe –uninstall –system-level –verbose-logging –force-uninstall’ in the PowerShell window Press ‘Enter‘ to run the command and uninstall Edge forcefully from Windows 10.

Additionally, the steps can also run via Command Prompt. You would have to navigate to Edge install location, open command prompt there, and run the above command.

If the steps as mentioned earlier do not work then follow the following steps,

Search for ‘PowerShell‘ on the Windows Start menu. Right-click ‘Windows Power Shell‘ and select ‘Run as Administrator.’ Click ‘Yes‘ when prompted. In the PowerShell window, type ‘get-appxpackage edge‘ and press ‘Enter.’ Find ‘PackageFullName‘ and copy the text found in the column. Type ‘remove-appxpackage‘ and paste the copied text. Press ‘Enter‘ to run the command and remove Edge from the system.

Don’t get me wrong. With the new update, the Chromium-based Microsoft Edge is an excellent browser. It has nearly all features of Google Chrome and takes up less memory while running if compared.

But, forcing a good product will not sit right with easily annoyed users. In the age of the internet, people can always find ways.

That said, some features of Windows 10 may be reliant on Edge. Hence, there could be some mishaps if one does forcefully uninstall the browser. It’s safer to download your browser of preference and make that your default.

Albeit, Mircosoft will still suggest Edge via notifications. The browser will also open by default for some files and when one searches online via the taskbar or Cortana.