What Does “Your Location is Currently in Use” Mean? How to Fix it

Are you getting messages like “Your Location has recently been accessed” or “Your Location is currently in use”?

If yes, it is generally a reminder from Microsoft that your location is in use by multiple apps that require location access for proper functioning. For this, you can check and allow the location permission only for those applications you want to use location.

You can also change location settings, switch time zone settings to manual, turn off the location notification, and other fixes.

So, we have gathered various ways to help fix the “Your location is currently in use” issue.

How to Fix “Your Location is Currently in Use”?

One of the most straightforward fixes is to turn off the location of your computer. You can do this via the action center or settings menu. Another solution would be to restrict the precise location for some specific applications. Turning the location notification off will be another option.

Along with these, there are various other fixes that you can try. Let’s look at the step-by-step guide to help you get there.

Disabling Location Feature

You can disable the location feature on your computer to get rid of the “your location is currently in use” message. Turning off location, turning off location service, and restricting the precise location for specific apps are the methods that fall under this category.

You can follow the points below to know more about the methods:

Turn Off the Location for Your Computer

The most probable solution you should try is to disable the location on your device. It will not allow any applications or programs to access and use your location until you turn it back on.

You can carry out the fix using two different methods.

Through Action Center

Press Windows + A keys on your keyboard to open the Action Center. Click Location to turn it off.



Through Settings

Press the combination of Windows + I keys. It will open the Settings menu of your computer. Click Privacy. From the left panel, select Location. Next, select Change below Location for this device section.

You will see a dialog box on the screen. Toggle off the button to turn off the Location access for this device.

Turn Off the Location Service for all Applications

If you intend to turn on the location on your device and still fix the issue, you can try turning off the location services for all applications.

Press the Windows + S keys. It will open the search bar. Type and select Settings. Select Privacy. Then click on the Location option. Under Location, you will see Allow apps to access your location. Toggle off the button underneath it.



Restrict Precise Location for Specific Applications

Likely, you can also opt to allow location permission for particular applications only. It also allows you to limit precise location for specific applications that uses your device location.

Open the Location settings. Scroll down to locate Choose apps that use your precise location. From the list of applications, toggle off the location permission for the applications that are using location.



Removing Notification/ Notification Icon

Besides turning off the location on the device, another effective method is to remove the notification/ notification icon. For this, you can try turning off the location notification, setting the time zone to the manual, and changing value data through the registry editor.

To know more about these methods, you can follow the following step-to-step guide:

Turn Off the Location Notification

You can also try switching off the location notification through the taskbar settings. Doing so will not show the location icon on the taskbar, and you can stop getting the “Your location is currently in use” message.

Press the Windows key to go to the start screen. Select the gear icon to open Settings. Choose the Personalization option. Now click on Taskbar from the left panel. Locate the Notification area and click Select which icons appear on the taskbar. Then toggle off the button next to Location Notification.



In addition to this, you can also turn off the Location Icon Entirely from the Taskbar.

Press the Windows logo + X keys together and select Settings from the list. Choose the Personalization option. From the left pane, select Taskbar. Navigate to the Notification area and choose the Turn system icons on or off option. Locate the Location option and toggle it off.



Switch Timezone Setting to Manual

Another helpful measure will be to change the time zone setting and set it to manual. But, if you are a frequent traveler and have to switch time zones, you can let Set the time zone automatically on. Besides, there are other methods which you can try to fix the problem.

Launch Settings by pressing Windows + I keys on your keyboard. Click Time & Language. Toggle off the Set time zone automatically option under Date & Time. Now, navigate to the Time zone. Select the time zone of your place from the drop-down menu.



Change Value Data via Registry Editor

The issue can also be fixed by editing a particular data value in the Registry Editor. But, beware of what you tweak in the registry editor as it can also bring unintended issues on your computer. So, don’t forget to backup the registry before making any changes to the registry values.

Go to the Start screen and type Run, and open it. Type regedit and select OK. A User Account Control dialog box seeking permission will appear. Select Yes. Navigate to:

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE > SYSTEM > CurrentControlSet > Services > lfsvc > Service > Configuration On the right, you will see Status; double-click it. Under the Value data section, enter 0 and then click OK.



Update Windows

It may look unlikely, but updating windows can help resolve the issue. Computer bugs can also be the culprit causing glitches in the location services of the computer. So, if your computer is missing some updates, it is best to keep the device up-to-date.

Press Windows + X keys and click Settings. Select Update & Security. Under Windows Update, select on Check for updates option.

The system will check for available updates for your computer. If there is an update available, it will automatically download it. Restart your computer after finishing the update.

How to Keep Your PC Secure from Location Tracking?

It’s worth noting that the applications and software on your PC can trace your location. The possibility of hackers stealing your data and information is also evident. To ensure your identity and personal data remain safe, it is necessary to remain secure from location tracking.

You can try these methods below: