CD Projekt Red keeps releasing info about its upcoming fps RPG. A couple of months before its release, we fans already know the Cyberpunk 2077 PC Requirements.

The game is releasing on November 19, and it’s poised to introduce the new generation of video-game consoles. And it’s not even a game made for current tech. Instead, the more it asks is an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, a 4-year old card.

Unlike Crysis Remastered, CD Projekt Red is not demanding much hardware to run the game. We don’t know if it will look as good as it does on the trailers, though. Even so, the studio showed how good they could make videos look 4-years ago when The Witcher 3 was running flawlessly, way before Ray Tracing was even an idea.

Moreover, the studio is known for supporting its games for many years. The Witcher 3 is still getting updates, as it’s getting Ray Tracing support on its most recent patch. That said, we already know Cyberpunk 2077 is getting more content (DLCs, updates, patches, and more) than the studio’s previous colossal title.

Cyberpunk 2077 PC Requirements

The studio is running a YoTube series/podcast where they share weekly information about the game. As Cyberpunk has a massive universe and a wide plethora of enemies, gangs, and mega-corporations, they have a lot to talk about.

The third episode of Night City Wire revealed the full Cyberpunk 2077 PC Requirements. Despite the graphical quality of the game’s trailers and gameplay trailers, the specs are not very demanding.

Cyberpunk will play on next-gen consoles via retro-compatibility.

For instance, the minimum specs ask for an 8-year old Intel Core i5-3570K (3rd-gen Intel processor). Otherwise, you could run the game on an AMD FX-8310 processor, which has been around since 2014.

Then, the recommended system specs ask for an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, which premiered in November 2016. Otherwise, you could run it on an AMD Radeon R9 Fury, present since July 2015.

We don’t know what resolutions and frames-per-seconds are these specs targetting. As CD Projekt Red is less about marketing stunts and more about the actual product, I bet they are not promising 4K gaming or expecting players to have a $1200 2080 Ti. They are not even releasing the game for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series just yet.

That makes us think the studio is targeting 1440p/1080p resolutions at 60fps. Those numbers are the standard of the market right now.

Minimum System Specs 64-bit Windows 7/10 DirectX 12 Intel Core i5-3570K / AMD FX-8310 8 GB RAM Nvidia GTX 780 3GB / AMD Radeon RX470 Storage: 70GB HDD Recommended System Specs 64-bit Windows 10 DirectX 12 Intel Core i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 3 3200G 12 GB RAM Nvidia GTX 1060 4GB / AMD Radeon R9 Fury Storage: 70GB SDD

Recent Cyberpunk 2077 news

We want to close the article with other bits of information the studio showed.

The third Night City Wire episode showcased some new gameplay footage and details. Most notably, there’re two new gameplay videos, plus a discussion of the game’s quests and gangs.

Cyberpunk 2077 price and release date

Either way, Cyberpunk 2077 is launching on November 19 for PS4 and Xbox One. It will also reach the Google Stadia streaming service in December.

There’re versions for next-gen consoles coming out on November 19 as well. However, these versions are the same as the ones selling for current-gen consoles. Fans would have to wait for a patch in mid-2021 to enjoy next-gen features truly.

Lastly, Cyberpunk 2077 won’t receive the $10 price increase other next-gen games like Demon’s Souls Remake or CoD Black Ops: Cold War is getting. Instead, the studio has promised a free upgrade for all current-gen buyers, although Sony has not commented on this.

In Summary

We’re happy to say the next big RPG of the video-game industry is a friendly title. Most modest laptops and PCs will run it, so we don’t have to break the bank yet. We don’t have to buy a new video-game console to enjoy the best features it has to offer.

