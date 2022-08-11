You might be surprised when the text “Your Organization’s data cannot be pasted here” shows up instead of the text you just copied. This is common when your organization uses Microsoft Intune, and you’re copying data from Outlook or any other Office apps.

This is a security feature that restricts you from transferring data that belongs to your company into unauthorized apps. Occasionally, this security feature can be unreliable and can display this message regardless of where you paste it.

Now, this error might show up because your organization’s Intune policy has restricted it to copy, cut and paste between any apps. Or, it can also show up when there’s something wrong with your Microsoft Office Suite. Either way, here is a detailed article on how you can fix this error.

Why Am I Getting This Error?

Microsoft Intune restricts the organization’s data to be copied to unauthorized apps for security reasons. You’re probably getting this error because of Intune’s policy. But, there can be other reasons like the ones listed below. Outdated Microsoft Office

Gboard’s suggestion

Intune Policy set to Blocked

How to Fix “Your Organization’s Data Cannot Be Pasted Here” Error?

If you’re using Gboard on Android or iOS, and it’s showing the error message, you can paste it anyway. The message that is shown is merely a suggestion and not an error.

If that’s not the case for you, then the main fix to this error is changing the policy in Microsoft Intune. However, you can try some other fixes as well.

Update Microsoft Intune’s Policies

To properly fix this issue, you will need to change a Policy on Microsoft Intune. You need to be an administrator to do so. You can follow these steps below:

Open Microsoft Intune and Log in to your account. Click on Apps on the left panel. Then click on App protection policies.

Click on Create Policy Button and look for Restrict cut, copy and paste between other apps. If this option is set to blocked, you won’t be able to cut, copy and paste. So, change it according to your needs. Policy Managed Apps : You will be able to cut, copy and paste to Policy Managed Apps.

: You will be able to cut, copy and paste to Policy Managed Apps. Policy Managed Apps with Paste in : You will be able to cut, copy and paste to Policy Managed Apps, also allowing you to paste data from these apps.

: You will be able to cut, copy and paste to Policy Managed Apps, also allowing you to paste data from these apps. Any App : You will be able to cut, copy and paste between any apps.

: You will be able to cut, copy and paste between any apps. Blocked: You won’t be able to cut, copy and paste between any apps.



Update Microsoft Office Manually

Outdated Microsoft Office can also cause this error due to outdated files and possibly corrupted files or bugs. Microsoft usually fixes all bugs and glitches with every update. So, make sure that you’re on the latest version of Microsoft Office. You can manually update Office by following these steps.

Open any app from Microsoft Office, such as Word, or Powerpoint. Click on File and select Account. Click on Update Options under Product Information. Then select Update now. Office will check for updates and install them if there’s any available.

If you installed Office from Microsoft Store, you can update it from there. To do so, follow these steps.

Close all Office apps. Open the Start menu and search for Microsoft Store. Open it, and click on the Profile icon. Sign in to your Microsoft Account if you haven’t already. Click on the 3-dots icon and select Downloads and Updates. Then Click on Get Updates.

Make Some Changes in the File

Occasionally, creating some changes in the file can also fix this error. Follow these steps in order to solve the issue.

Open Microsoft Excel and create a blank Workbook. Fill out some cells with texts and color them.

Close Excel and click on Save when it shows the prompt. Check if you can now paste the data to this file. If you can’t, close the file and wait for a minute. Then open it again and check.

FAQs

Does My Organization See Everything on My Personal Device With Intune?

When your personal device is enrolled in your organization’s Intune, they won’t be able to see any of your personal data. Personal data includes your calling and web browsing history, email and text messages, contacts, calendar, passwords, files, pictures, etc.

The only thing they can access is your device’s model, serial number, OS version, app inventory, and app names. So, you don’t have to worry about your organization spying on you.

Which Apps Are Authorized by Microsoft Intune?

The apps authorized by Microsoft Intune are called Intune Protected apps. These protected apps include all Microsoft apps like Microsoft Edge, Microsoft OneNote, Microsoft Lens, etc. Other than the Microsoft apps, they also include partner apps like Adobe Acrobat Reader, Zoom and other apps for made specifically for Intune.