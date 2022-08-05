[Solved] YouTube App Search Not Working

You can simply download the YouTube app and search for your desired videos with an internet connection. However, sometimes, you may encounter ‘An error occurred. Please try again.’ or ‘No results found‘ messages while searching on the YouTube app. The app won’t display any related videos on the screen.

It may occur due to a bad internet connection on your device. Likely, if your device runs on an outdated version of the app, you may face the issue.

In this article, we will explain the methods to fix the YouTube app not working problem.

Why is Youtube App Search Not Working?

Some of the possible causes for the YouTube app search not working issue are: Poor internet connection

The device is not up to date.

Outdated YouTube app.

The date and time on the device are incorrect.

Corrupted file in the app’s cache memory.

Network connection issues.

Problem Re-registering with the Google account after the update.

How to Fix Youtube App Search Not Working?

The YouTube app search not working issue may be solved if you simply close the application and launch it again. Likely, you can review your phone’s internet connection and switch to another internet connection option.

Below you can get a detailed explanation of the fixes along with the step-by-step guide to solve the problem.

Note: The steps provided below may differ for Android devices based on the Original Equipment Manufacturer.

Restart the Application

One of the most common fixes you can try is to close the YouTube app and reopen it. Doing so can help resolve some minor errors in the app and make the app search work again.

Check the Internet Connection

Another probable solution for you to try is to make sure that you have a proper internet connection. Whether you are using the YouTube app on iPhone or Android, you can switch between Wi-Fi and cellular network. To do so,

On iPhone

Tap the Settings icon. Then, choose Wi-Fi or Cellular data. Toggle the button next to Wi-Fi. Similarly, you can turn on Cellular data by switching on the button based on your internet connection method.



On Android

Go to the Settings menu. Select the Connections options. You may also see Wireless & Networks based on your Android device. To use Wi-Fi, choose Wi-Fi and turn on the button next to it. If you want to use Mobile data, select the Data usage option and turn on the Mobile data option.



Set the Correct Date and Time on the Device

There may be a connection interruption between the YouTube app on your device and the app server when your device time is incorrect. As a result, the problem we are discussing may arise. So, you may need to check and correct the date and time on the device.

Here’s how you can implement the fix:

On iPhone

Open the Settings app. Then, tap the General option. Next, hit the Date & Time option. Now, turn on the Set Automatically option. After this, tap Time Zone, enter your city name, and choose it.



Note: Users can select the nearest City under the Time Zone option if they don’t see their city name on the list.

On Android

On your phone, click the Clock app. You will see three Horizontal dots on the top-right corner; tap it and choose Settings. You can directly select the gear icon on some Android devices to open the date and time settings. Under Clock Settings, select the Edit system time option. Toggle the button on for Set time automatically and Set time zone automatically.



Turn on Incognito Mode

Some users have disclosed that they face the issue only on their Google accounts. For that, you can try using the incognito mode for the YouTube app.

Below is the method to turn on Incognito mode for the YouTube app:

On iPhone and Android

Open the YouTube app. Then, select your Profile photo from the upper left corner of the screen. Next, tap the Turn on Incognito option.

You will see a message about anonymous browsing. Tap Got It.

It will log you out from your Google account. After this, you will see the Incognito icon on the upper left side instead of your profile image.

Clear Youtube’s Data and Cache Data

Using YouTube will collect loads of temporary files and data on the device. In that mix, a corrupted file can hamper the performance of the app. It can also result in the YouTube search not working. In such a case, you need to clear the app’s data and cache.

Follow the steps below to carry out the possible way to solve the issue.

On iPhone

Go to iPhone’s Settings menu. Select the General options. Next, choose iPhone Storage. A list of apps will appear on the screen. Navigate and select the YouTube app. Tap the Offload App button.

You will need to choose Offload App once again to proceed.

On Android

On the Settings menu, choose the Apps option. Then, select App management. On the search bar, type YouTube and select the app. Next, tap the Storage usage option. Tap on the Clear data and Clear cache buttons.



Reset the Network Settings Option

The problem can also arise if your device has a connectivity issue. So, you may also consider resetting network settings on your device.

You can follow the steps below to reset your iPhone and Android network settings.

On iPhone

Open the Apple’s Setting. Then, press the General option. Next, select the Transfer or Reset iPhone option. Now, tap Reset. You will then need to choose Reset Network Settings. When the system asks, input your device password. Finally, tap on the Reset Network Settings option.



On Android

First, launch the phone’s Settings menu. Then, scroll and select the System settings option. After that, navigate and tap Back up and reset. Next, you need to choose the Reset phone option. Finally, choose Reset network settings.

If prompted, you need to input the phone’s password to proceed.

Update the YouTube App

With every new update, YouTube fixes bugs and improves the overall app for a better user experience. If the app is not updated, it may also cause a problem. So, an ideal solution would be to get the latest version of the app.

On iPhone

Open the App Store. Then, tap the Profile icon. Scroll down to see the available updates. Select the Update button next to the YouTube app logo.



On Android

Tap on the Play Store option. Then, select the profile photo on the upper-right side. Next, choose the Manage apps & device option. Now, select Updates available. After this, select the Update next to the YouTube app.



Update Your Device

Outdated device software can also hinder the proper functioning of the YouTube app, causing the search issue. Therefore, updating the device software can help solve the problem.

You can follow the steps below to know the process.

On iPhone

First, open the Settings menu. Then, tap on the General option. Next, choose Software Update. Now, hit Download and Install. After this, you will need to enter iPhone’s Passcode to proceed further. Finally, select Install Now.



On Android