YouTube Buttons Not Working? Here’s How to Fix It

We heavily rely on YouTube buttons to use several functions and features. But when the buttons do not work, it can be a hurdle for our streaming experience. Sometimes you might not be able to pause the video. Or, share the video you enjoyed watching.

Recently, many users have reported that their YouTube share, Show More, play/pause, and Home buttons are not working. This can happen due to the existing bugs and glitches on the app. Similarly, you are most likely to encounter an error on your web browser if you use an AdBlocker for YouTube.

Besides, this article will guide you with several fixes to solve the error on your website and Mobile/PC app.

Why are YouTube Buttons Not Working?

Some of the probable causes why YouTube buttons are not working are as follows. Bugs and Glitches

Corrupt Cache data

Using AdBlocker/Extension

Disabled Pop-ups

Enabled Hardware Acceleration on Browser

How to Fix Youtube Buttons Not Working on the Website?

Firstly, you can try using YouTube in an incognito mode on your web browser to check whether the conflicting extensions are causing the error. Since the incognito mode disables the extensions, YouTube buttons should work fine. However, if you still encounter YouTube buttons not working, you can move on to the below fixes.

Deactivate AdBlocker/Extension

Sometimes the AdBlocker you are using for Youtube might contain the virus. Thus, leading to glitches while streaming on YouTube. You might encounter YouTube buttons freezing and not working suddenly.

To solve the error, you can try removing AdBlocker or third-party extensions on your web browser. You can restart your browser after disabling extensions. Then, try playing a YouTube video and test the buttons.

Clear Web Browsing Data

Although the stored browsing data can be useful, it can be risky too. For Instance, such data can attract malware and trackers. Similarly, if such cluttered data become corrupt, it can cause the browser to glitch.

So, you can try clearing the website browsing data to solve the YouTube buttons not working. It will enhance your web browser’s performance and loading speed. Furthermore, occasionally clearing such data will refresh the information, solving glitches and errors.

You can clear history, site settings, cookies and cache data, passwords and other sign-in data, hosted app data, and autofill form data.

Here’re the steps:

Press the Ctrl + Shift + Delete key simultaneously Now, on the dialogue box, navigate to the Advanced Tab Select All boxes to tick mark Set the Time Range to All Time

Finally, click the Clear Data option

The steps are similar for other browsers like Brave, Google Chrome, and Opera.

Enable Pop-ups in Chrome

Many users have reported that enabling the pop-ups on their Chrome has fixed the issue. Google Chrome blocks pop-ups by default. However, some of them might not be spam or malicious. Thus, you can allow them from the Site Settings. It should solve the YouTube buttons not working error on a web browser.

Find out the steps for it below.

Launch Google Chrome and Navigate to the Menu icon at the top-right corner Go to Settings > Privacy and Security > Site Settings Under Content, select Pop-ups and redirects

Click on the Sites can send pop-ups and use redirects option



Check for Browser Updates

Another way to troubleshoot browser malfunction is to update it with the latest version. There might be fixes for errors on the new update. So, you must occasionally check for new browser updates. After the update, you should be able to use the YouTube button again.

Since the browser will relaunch after the update, you must save your work first if you are browsing in incognito mode.

The steps to check for updates on the browser are almost similar. However, for your reference, we have mentioned the steps for Google Chrome.

Launch Google Chrome From the top-right corner, navigate to the More icon > Help Open About Google Chrome

Click on the Update Google Chrome button. In case there are no updates, you can see Chrome is up to date

Disable Hardware Acceleration

Your YouTube buttons stop working when the app freezes or lags. This can happen due to Hardware Acceleration. Google Chrome enables this feature by default to load programs faster. So, to solve the error, you can turn off hardware acceleration from the settings.

You can follow the given steps below.

On Google Chrome and Brave

Open your browser and go to the More icon Click on Settings Go to System and switch the toggle gray for Use Hardware acceleration when available to turn it off



Opera

Launch the Opera browser and go to the Opera icon at the top-left corner for Menu Click on Settings > Browser Under the System, switch the toggle gray to turn off Use Hardware acceleration when available



Reset Browser Settings

You can reset the browser settings if clearing browsing data does not work. Basically, resetting the browser settings will wipe all the data and revert to scratch. Thus, if browser issues lead to YouTube buttons not working, it should solve it.

Follow the steps given below.

On Google Chrome

Click on the Menu icon located at the top-right corner of your screen Then, select Settings > Reset and Clean up option (For Mac, Linux, and Chromebook, go to Settings > Advanced) Then, select Reset settings to their original defaults

Finally, click on Reset Settings

On Opera

Open Opera Browser and navigate to Settings at the left-panel Scroll down and click on the Advanced at the bottom of the screen Again, scroll down till the end and locate Reset Settings Select Restore Settings to their original defaults

Finally, Click on the Reset to confirm

On Brave

Launch Brave browser and navigate to Settings from the Menu icon Select Reset Settings Choose Restore settings to clear their original defaults



How to Fix YouTube Buttons Not Working on Mobile/PC App?

You will most likely encounter buffering or video freezing if your streaming device is connected to a poor network. Thus, your YouTube buttons might not work too. You can firstly try reconnecting your device to a strong network.

Also, to improve the Wi-Fi signal strength, you can power cycle the router or modem. However, if the issue still persists, internet connectivity issues might not be the reason. Hence, you can follow the given fixes to solve the problem.

Reboot Your Device

You can reboot your device if the YouTube button does not work. If you overuse the device for a long time, it starts heating. Thus, leading to system freezing. Rebooting the device will close all active apps in the background and refresh the RAM usage. After restarting, you can try using the YouTube button to see if it works.

Clear YouTube Cache Data

You can clear the YouTube cache data on your device if restarting does not work. Clearing cluttered cache data might solve YouTube buttons not working on the app. Moreover, it will also increase the loading speed of YouTube.

Check for YouTube Updates

Your YouTube buttons might not work due to the internal server error. Thus, in such a case, YouTube identifies the cause and introduces fixes for them in their latest update version. So, you must update the app regularly for enhanced performance. Simply updating might solve the issue.

Reinstall YouTube

Another fix you can try is to reinstall YouTube. Reinstalling the app will troubleshoot minor bugs. Thus, if existing bugs are why your YouTube buttons are not working, it should solve them. Also, this fix comes in handy if there are no updates available.