How to See YouTube Comment History?

If you watch YouTube regularly, you’ve probably shared some thoughts on your favorite videos. However, revisiting these comments could be a little daunting.

You could go the manual route, search for the video and screen through the comments section. But, what if I told you, there’s an easier and less time consuming way to do so?

Where Can I Find My YouTube Comment History?

On PC

You can easily find your past comments by navigating through the YouTube History page. Once you access them, you can either choose to edit or permanently delete them as needed. You can also access any regular YouTube comments to Live Chats and even the comments you have either liked or disliked

Go to YouTube on your browser. Click on the three lines icon at the top left corner of your screen.

Go to History

Then click on the Comments option under Manage All History

A page titled Your YouTube Comments will open.

Scroll down to see all the comments you have made in the past.

Alternately, you could directly go to: you could directly go to: https://www.youtube.com/feed/history/comment_history

On Mobile Phones (Android/ iPhone)

Open the YouTube app. Go to the profile icon at the top right corner of your screen. Go to Settings

Click on History & Privacy.

Click on the Manage all activity option.

Now go to the Interactions section at the top of your phone screen.

Click on View Comments under the Comments on YouTube option.

A page Your YouTube Comments will open. Scroll down to see all the comments you have made in the past.

Where Can I Find My Comments on Live Stream Chats?

YouTube Live Stream is a popular feature that allows users to watch the content of their favorite channels in real-time. You can enjoy any content, from podcasts, gaming, news, live reactions, etc. You can also interact with the live stream via live comments.

If you’ve been using this feature and are looking to view all your live stream’s comments,

First, follow the instruction above to go to Manage All History option on PC and Manage all activity options on Mobile phones (Android/iPhone).

Now go to the Interactions section at the top of your phone screen.

Click on View messages under the YouTube live chat messages option

A page Your YouTube live chat messages will open

With this, you can access all the Live comments you have made in the past.

If you want to delete your comments on Live Stream, simply click on the cross icon at the right corner.

How to Check the Comments that I’ve Liked on YouTube?

YouTube keeps track of all the comments you have liked or disliked. You can access these comments.

First, follow the instruction above to go to the Manage All History option on PC and Manage all activity options on Mobile phones (Android/iPhone).

Go to the Interactions section at the top of your phone screen

Scroll down. Click on View other activity at the bottom of your screen.

An Activity Controls window opens. Scroll down until you find Comment Likes and Dislikes on YouTube.

Right below it, click on View Comment Likes and Dislikes A page titled Your Likes and Dislikes on YouTube Comments will open

Now, scroll down to access all your liked and disliked comments.

Why Can’t I View YouTube Comments?

While checking your comment history, you may not find the comment you are looking for. This can happen because of different reasons.

Deleted Comment: This is pretty self-explanatory. If the YouTube creator has deleted your comment from their video, you cannot find it anymore.

This is pretty self-explanatory. If the YouTube creator has deleted your comment from their video, you cannot find it anymore. YouTube Community Guideline Violation: Another reason could be that your comment violated the YouTube community guidelines and policy. YouTube removes any comment with explicit language, racial slurs, or inappropriate words.

Another reason could be that your comment violated the YouTube community guidelines and policy. YouTube removes any comment with explicit language, racial slurs, or inappropriate words. Spam: Similarly, if you had added external site links to your comments, then YouTube can classify your comment as spam and automatically deletes it.

So, if you want to prevent future comments from disappearing, it’s important to follow YouTube’s guidelines with respect.

Related Questions

Can I Delete All My YouTube Comments All at Once?

No, you cannot delete all your comments at once. Rather, you have to go to the comments one by one and delete them, as mentioned above.

Is It Possible to Find Someone’s YouTube Comment History?

You can use the Google Chrome extension or other websites to discover someone’s YouTube comment. The extensions like YCS (YouTube Comment Search) and websites like Hadzy and YouTube Comment Finder (YCF) allow users to search for their desired comments. By using a few keywords, you can search for every comment on a specific video or channel.