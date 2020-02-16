It’s no secret that Google’s music streaming app performs much worse in regards to its competitors. Despite Andriod being a pioneer over the mobile market, its faulty Google Play Music app, however, remains unsuccessful. So, to overcome this hurdle, YouTube music with much better quality now comes pre-installed on Andriod devices. The internal version of YouTube music offers the ability to store the uploaded albums and songs in a digital library.

But, users will have to wait for nearly two years to store songs in the public version after it gets updated. Because of this, Play Music has stopped making significant updates in recent years. This new attractive YouTube Music, with the addition of a digital library, will take over the market.

However, in terms of monthly active users, YouTube has not performed up to par of other rival companies. YouTube has a significant disadvantage as unlike other apps, you can’t listen to the audio of your favorite song while the app is running in the background. Thus, it has not helped to win paying subscribers, and we can only hope they will fix the system in the future.

Andriod 10 version, however, even includes a much-requested dark mode and a “smart reply” feature, which helps you make an instant response to a message. So switch on to the digital libraries now and enjoy this new approach of music streaming.

How to use YouTube Music for the first time?

When you open YouTube Music for the first time, it immediately shows the icon subscribe to YouTube Music Premium. Now give permissions to access your location and know your interests. It will then take you to the Home feed. There is a constant shift in your recommendations based on your time of the day, location, and history. These recommendations are beneficial if you are building a traditional library. So start making your YouTube mix today!

What do you think about this new YouTube Music app? Comment down below!