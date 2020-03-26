YouTube music has lots of plans lined up for 2020. First, it had plans to replace Google Music on Android devices. Now, the app has a brand new feature that both Android and iOS users can enjoy.

YouTube Music now lets its users read along to the lyrics of the songs they’re playing. And the feature is available in both Apple and Android devices.

Sing-Along to Your Favorite Songs

If you’re a sucker for singing along to every song you hear, but you just can’t remember the lyrics, YouTube has made it simple for you.

Simply tap the “i” on the left side of the screen, and the lyrics will pop up on your screen. Currently, the lyrics you’ll find on YouTube Music are static, and you’ll have to scroll down to follow through.

The lyrics get updated daily and is from LyricFind. And it gets displayed in white against the background based on the cover art of the album. As you reach the bottom of the lyrics, Google displays its source.

However, not every song has lyrics readily available. And it’s not available in YouTube Music’s web player as well. But YouTube is working extensively to make it available on every platform.