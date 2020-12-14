The enterprise and datacenter are getting a significant upgrade with the entry of the AMD EPYC 7763 processor. The high-performance server-grade EPYC CPU is favorable against Intel Xeon CPU. Now AMD looks to pace up with the EPYC processor with the update Zen 3 core architecture.

EPYC 7763 spotted with 64 cores and 128 threads with update Zen 3 architecture.

The Twitter User ExecutableFix leaked an image of the upcoming Milan CPU. The post showcased the 64 cores processor wreaking the Cinebench R23 benchmark with massive numbers. The EPYC processor scored 1215 points in the single-core performance were as crushing the scored board with 87878 points in the multi-core test. The score achieved comes in no shock as the EPYC 7763 comes with a massive 64 cores and 128 threads setup, easily crushing Cinebench scores.

Cinebench R23 on a 128-core Milan system (3.7GHz max boost) 😍 pic.twitter.com/Wf2eS4j135 — ExecutableFix (@ExecuFix) December 12, 2020

ExecutableFix gave insight into the EPYC 8863 processor. The processor reported having a 256 MB L3 cache, substantially increasing the performance. The 64 core CPU looks to have a 280 Watt TDP. Comparing with the EPYC 7742, the TDP of the EPYC 7763 can easily handle the base clock of 2.45 GHz and a boost clock of 3.5 GHz. Till now, there isn’t much information on the Xeon processor. The limited Cinebench R23 record library cannot be compared with the older Cinebench R20 scores.

The Twitter user reported more upcoming EPYC processors. There are upcoming EPYC 7413, 7313, 74F3, 72F3, 7443, and 7663 processors from the reports. The EPYC 75F3 is the lowered down version of the 7763 with 32 cores and 256 MB L3 cache. The processor has a base clock of 2.95GHz and a 4.0 GHz boost. It draws 280W from the socket. The other EPYC processor is EPYC 7413 with 24 cores, a 2.65 GHz base, and a 3.6GHz boost. The EPYC 7413 has 128 MB of L3 cache and 180W TDP.

You know what, here you go 😉 EPYC 7413, 24 cores, 2.65GHz base, 3.6GHz boost, 128MB L3, 180W TDP EPYC 7313(P), 16 cores, 3GHz base, 3.7GHz boost, 128MB L3, 155W TDP + I've heard of a 74F3, a 72F3, a 7443 and a 7663 https://t.co/nalsn5xECX — ExecutableFix (@ExecuFix) December 12, 2020

The final EPYC reported was the EPYC 7313 with 16 cores, a 3 GHz base, and a 3.7 GHz boost. It features the same 128 MB L3 cache and 155W TDP. All the EPYC CPUs are revamped with the latest Zen 3 core architecture. The single-core performance and IPC have improved dramatically. But the missing AVX-512 instruction set and lower memory bandwidth of the EPYC has slummed down its value. AMD needs to look into it if they want to beat Intel even though having lower cores gains the upper hand thanks to AVX-512 technology and higher memory bandwidth.