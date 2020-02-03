Zhao Xin first revealed x86 line of processor called the KX-6000 in 2018 but had no news and information until now. The company Zhaoxin announced that its new CPU KX-U6780A now is commercially available in the DIY market. After a long silence, Zhaoxin has delivered its product after two years.

Zhaoxin is coming up with more CPU for the consumer this year

Via Technology and the Chinese government ventured together to create the Zhaoxin KX-U6780A. The fabless company now started to ship the Zhaoxin KX-U6780A CPU to all the DIY market. Online retailers like TaoBao and other DIY market have already listed the parts for sale.

The company has other upcoming CPUs like the KX-U6880, which is their flagship processor — the Zhaoxin KX-U6780A CPU, based on their outdated LuJiaZui microarchitecture. Even though the Lujiazui is an outdated microarchitecture, it supports modern instruction sets like SSE4.0 and AVX. The processor rocks eight in-house built LuJiaZui processing cores. Zhaoxin uses TSMC’s 16nm FinFET manufacturing process to manufacture its processors. Even though the CPU comes packed with eight cores, it’s frequencies ranges from 2.7GHz to 3.0GHz. The processor draws 70W to power and has an inbuilt DDR4 controller supporting up to 3200MHz, DX11 Support, Modern I/O support like USB 3.0, SATA, PCIe 3.0, etc. The CPU package comes with only 8 MB of L2 cache. Sadly, there isn’t an L3 cache.

The Zhaoxin RX-U6780A comes in a BGA (Ball Grid Array) package shipped with the C1888 motherboard. The mini-ITX motherboard houses the chip on it. The motherboard has a fair amount of I/O (1xHDMI, 1xVGA port, Ethernet port, Gigabyte Audio, etc.). Shenzhen Cjoyin Electronics manufactures the motherboards for Zhaoxin. The motherboard currently supports SO-DIMM memory up to 3200MHz and boasts a PCIe 3.0 x16 slot on it. The motherboard doesn’t come with a PCIe NVME slot for SSD, but Zhaoxin confirmed that the CPU does support PCIe NVME and add the feature on the final product.

The product could be seen in the Chinese youtube channel, as the host talked about the product and released some benchmark scores: the KX-U6780A and the C1800 motherboard, paired with Nvidia RTX 2060 got tested on handful games only. The CPU scored 845 in the Cinebench R20 benchmark test. The CPU was advertised to perform on par with Intel’s Core i5-7400, but looking according to the score, the CPU isn’t on par with Intel’s Pentium G4600. The video also showcased some gaming results. CSGO was playable with well over 50FPS at 1080p. The Nvidia RTX 2060 helped in most of the games, but most of the games weren’t heavy CPU intensive games. The Zhaoxin doesn’t perform as good as they advertised, but overall, this is a great step for China.

The Chinese Government and Locals are starting to pave the path for local computing hardware. The Chinese Company Zhaoxin has more KX-7000 based CPU coming for this year and is looking to close the gap between big companies like AMD and Intel. The company hopes to develop sub-7nm processors, PCIe Gen 4.0, etc. for their 2021 lineup. With the rapid development of the microprocessor and immense manufacture prowess, China looks to steer clear from foreign microprocessors being an independent nation.