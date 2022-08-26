How Do I Fix “Unable To Connect” Error 5003 in Zoom?

When launching the Zoom app or joining a Zoom meeting, you might see an “Unable to Connect” message with the error code 5003. You can encounter this error on any device that supports the Zoom app.

Zoom usually shows this error when there are issues with your internet connection. But, sometimes, it can also show this message when there are other underlying causes. Here, we will talk about the causes of this issue, along with its solutions.

Why Am I Getting “Unable To Connect” Error 5003 in Zoom?

This error occurs when Zoom is having network issues. If Zoom’s server is offline, you can only wait until it comes back up. This isn’t always the case, though, and there may be other factors as well. Some additional causes are listed below. Firewall has blocked Zoom

Incorrect proxy settings

Blocked by Antivirus software

Unable to connect to DNS server

How to Fix “Unable To Connect” Error 5003 in Zoom?

If you’re following a link to the Zoom meeting and facing this error, you can try manually joining the Meeting. You can request the host for the meeting ID and password and join through the Zoom app.

Alternatively, you can also restart your PC. Also, you can end all of Zoom’s processes through the Task Manager and reopen Zoom. You can then move on to the other fixes listed below.

Troubleshoot Your Internet Connection

Both Windows and Mac provide in-built troubleshooters which help diagnose and solve OS problems. Since this issue is related to network issues, you can use the troubleshoot for your network adapter. To do so, follow these steps.

On Windows

Open the Start menu and open the Windows settings by clicking on the Settings icon. Go to Network & Internet and select Status. Now, click on Network Troubleshooter under “Change your network settings.”

Now, follow the instructions given by the Troubleshooter.

On macOS

Open Control Center from the menu bar. Hold down the Option key as you click on Wi-Fi. Click on Open Wireless Diagnostics. Select Continue and follow the instructions on the screen.

Disable Your Antivirus Software and Firewall

The device’s firewall can block incoming connections for third-party and unsafe apps. So, chances are that Firewall has recognized Zoom as harmful software and blocked its connections.

You can disable the Firewall to determine if that is the reason. If Zoom works when the Firewall is turned off, you need to allow Zoom through the Firewall. To do so, follow these steps.

On Windows

Open the start menu and go to settings. Click on Update & Security and select Windows Security. Go to Firewall & network protection. Select the (active) Network profile.

Then click on the toggle button under Microsoft Defender Firewall.

Click on Yes to confirm. Check if Zoom works. If it doesn’t, you can skip this and move on to another fix. If Zoom works, enable Firewall again. Go back to Firewall & network protection. Click on Allow an app through firewall.

Then, click on the Change Settings button and select Yes to confirm. Select Zoom and check the box for both Private and Public networks. If you don’t see zoom, click on Allow another app and add Zoom.

Click on OK.

On macOS

Click on the Apple logo from the menu bar and select System Preferences. Now, select Security & Privacy and go to the Firewall tab. Press the Lock icon on the bottom-left and use the touch ID or your password to unlock it. Then, click on Turn Off Firewall. Check if Zoom works. If it doesn’t, you can skip this and move on to another fix. If Zoom works, enable Firewall again. Click on Firewall Options. Now, select the dropdown menu next to Zoom and select Allow incoming connections. If you don’t see Zoom, click on the small Add icon, select Zoom, and press Add. Click on the OK button.

Add Zoom to Trusted Sites

Windows OS has a security feature that blocks certain materials from websites. To make sure that Zoom is not blocked, you have to add it to the list of Trusted Sites. You can do so by following these steps.

Open the run box by pressing Windows + R key on your keyboard. Type in inetcpl.cpl and press Enter. Now, go to the security tab and click on Trusted Sites. Then, click on the Sites button.

Type in https://zoom.us under “Add this website to the zone:” and press Add. Click on Close. Then select Apply and click on OK.

Reset Your Internet Connection

You can also face this issue if you configured your network incorrectly. To fix this, you have to clear DNS records from your cache, reset the winsock catalog, and renew your IP address lease. You can do this by simply running some commands on the Command Prompt.

To do so, follow these steps:

Open the Run box by pressing Windows + R key on your keyboard. Type in cmd and press Ctrl + Shift + Enter to open Command Prompt with administrative privileges. Type in these commands and press enter one by one. ipconfig /release

ipconfig /flushdns

ipconfig /renew



netsh winsock reset

After completely running these commands, restart your PC.

Change Your DNS Server

Your device might fail to connect to the DNS server, which can also cause this issue. You can use Google’s public DNS server to fix this issue. Follow the given steps to do it.

On Windows

Open the start menu and search for Network connections. Click on View Network Connections to open it. Right-click on your Active network and select Properties.

Now, select Internet Protocol Version 4 (TCP/ IPv4) and click on properties.

Check the box for Use the following server DNS addresses. Fill up the value as given below. Preferred DNS server : 8.8.8.8

: 8.8.8.8 Alternate DNS server: 8.8.4.4 Click on OK and then select Close.



On Mac

Go to Control Center from the menu bar. Click on Wi-Fi and select Network Preferences. From the left panel, select the active network. Now, click on the Advanced option. Then, go to the DNS tab. Click on the small add icon and add these DNS servers. 8.8.8.8

8.8.4.4 Click on OK and then select Apply.

Turn off Proxy Servers

Using a proxy server can also cause network issues sometimes. So, it’s best to make sure that proxy servers are disabled. To do so, follow these steps.

On Windows

Open the Start menu and go to Settings. Click on Network & Internet. From the left panel, select Proxy. Under Manual proxy setup, turn off Use a Proxy server.



On macOS

Click on the Wi-Fi icon on the menu bar. Then, select Network Preferences. On the left panel, select the active network. Then, click on the Advanced button. Go to the Proxies tab. Uncheck all the boxes under “Select a protocol to configure”.

Then click on OK and select Apply.

Update or Reinstall Network Drivers

Outdated network drivers can also cause issues with your internet connection. To fix it, you can update the drivers.

To do so, follow these steps.

Go to the Start menu and search for Device Manager. Open it and look for Network Adapters. Click on the drop-down menu for Network Adapters. Then, select the Network adapter you use and right-click on it.

Click on Update driver. Then, click on Search automatically for drivers. Windows will automatically detect and install the latest drivers for you. Restart your PC.

If you want to reinstall it, follow these steps.

Open up Device manager. Double-click on Network Adapters and select your network adapter. Right-click on it and click on Uninstall device.

Then, select Uninstall to confirm. Restart your PC.

Although Windows takes care of updating drivers, it’s better to go to the manufacturer’s website and download the latest ones.

Reinstall Zoom

Reinstalling Zoom is your last resort to fix this issue. If none of the other fixes work, you can follow these steps to reinstall zoom.

On Windows

Go to the Start menu and open Settings. Then, click on Apps. Now, click on Zoom. Select Uninstall and click on Uninstall again to confirm.

Install it again from Zoom’s official website.

On macOS