Zoom Share Screen Not Working? Here’s How to Fix It

With Zoom Share Screen, you can share presentations, iPhone screens, and many more. It has made virtual meetings and conferences more convenient and practical. But, Zoom share screens not working during an important webinar can be very terrifying.

You might have encountered either screen flickering or screen sharing automatically paused. Or, in the worst case, a black screen while sharing screen that ruined your Zoom experience. So, in this article, we will guide you with several fixes to solve the problem.

Why is Zoom Share Screen Not Working?

Unable to meet Screen Sharing bandwidth requirement

Use of Hardware Acceleration

Automatic Graphic-Switching on Windows

Zoom bugs and glitches The common reasons why your Zoom Share Screen is not working are:

How to Fix Zoom Share Screen Not Working?

Firstly, before jumping onto the fixes, try logging out of your Zoom account and logging back in. Then, you can test screen sharing to see if it works.

Furthermore, you can update your device with the latest software version. This fix worked and resolved the screen share issue for many users. However, if the issue still persists, follow the given fixes.

Connect Your Device to a Strong Network

The Share Screen might not work if your device is connected to a poor Wi-Fi network. You might encounter feature buffering while sharing videos or content with participants. The recommended bandwidth for screen-sharing video thumbnail is 50-150kbps (down).

Thus, you must connect your device to a strong network. You can power cycle the router to improve performance. Moreover, if the internet still lags, try connecting to a different network. You should be able to share a screen in your Zoom meeting.

Limit Share Screen

If you can still not meet the bandwidth requirement of Share Screen, you can limit the number of screen shares to frames per second. It should resolve the screen share error.

Follow the given steps below:

Open Zoom desktop client and sign in to your account Click on your profile picture at the top-right corner and select Settings Go to Screen Share and click on Advanced at the bottom

On Limit your screen share to people, click on the number to set limits



Allow Access to Use Mic and Camera

The screen share might not work if you have denied access to the mic and camera for the Zoom app on your device.

You can check if you’ve allowed access from the steps below:

On Mac

Navigate to Apple Menu > System Preferences > Security and Privacy

Go to the Privacy tab and click on Cameras Check the box for Zoom

Follow the same process for the Microphone

On Windows

Open Settings from Windows Start Click on Privacy > Camera Switch the toggle on for “Allow desktop apps to access your Camera” (Make sure the Zoom app is on the list)



On Mobile

Go to Settings Click on Privacy > Camera Switch the toggle right for Zoom Follow the same process for the Microphone

Enable TCP Connection for Screen Sharing

If you have encountered a black screen while attempting to screen share on zoom meetings, you can enable a TCP connection for screen sharing. With this option, you can fix content displaying errors after screen sharing.

You can follow the given steps:

On your zoom desktop client, sign in to your zoom account Navigate to your profile at the top right corner and select Settings > Share Screen Then, scroll down and click on Advanced at the bottom of the screen

Check the box for Use TCP connection for screen sharing

Try Share Screen again

Disable Hardware Acceleration

If you have enabled Hardware Acceleration on your Zoom, it might be the reason the share screen is not working. Occasionally, there are chances that it causes the app to slow down or crash as it conserves CPU consumption during screen sharing. So, disabling it is the best bet to solve the issue.

Follow the steps given below:

On your zoom desktop client, sign in to your Zoom account At the top-right corner, navigate to your profile and select Settings > Share Screen Then, go to Advanced at the bottom

Uncheck the box for Use hardware acceleration to optimize video sharing



Change Video Rendering

If your screen flickers while screen sharing on Zoom, you can change the Video rendering to troubleshoot the issue. But, you must have the Zoom version of 5.7.6 or later on your Windows to make changes. You should be able to screen share on meetings without any problems.

Check out the steps given below:

On your zoom desktop client, sign in to your Zoom account At the top right corner, click on your Profile picture or Name’s Initial Go to Settings > Video Scroll down and click on Advanced

Then, click on the Video Rendering Method from drop-down field and choose Direct3D11

Restart your PC to save

Change Graphics Processor

By default, your Windows GPUs might switch automatically to preserve battery life. Such automatic graphics switching can lead to black screen errors during screen sharing. So, you can change the graphics processor to solve it.

Find out the steps below:

From Windows Search, go to NVIDIA Control Panel On the left panel, Choose Manage 3 D Settings > Program settings tab Then, locate the Zoom’s installation directory > Zoom > bin folder.

Locate .exe and open it. Click on the Cpthost.exe file twice to add Now, again go back to the Manage 3D Settings page. You can see the added file under “Select a program to customize” Click on the drop-down menu of Select Preferred Graphics processor from the program and choose Integrated graphics

Finally, click on Apply

Reinstall Zoom

If your Screen share is not working on the Zoom desktop client and mobile apps, you can uninstall the app and start fresh from the beginning. It will most likely clear the bugs and unknown glitches on Zoom.

You might be familiar with the steps to delete apps on your mobile. So, to Uninstall the app on a PC, Mac users can drag the Zoom app from the Finder to Trash. Similarly, Windows users can delete from the Control Panel. You can install the latest version of the Zoom app for your device from the download center.