On 24th August 2020, the Zoom app stopped working across North America and Europe. The time of the disruption was 9 AM ET-peak hour of a working day.

DownDetector showed the complaint reports of the users. The highest number of reports was over fifteen thousand at one time. Zoom’s status also showed problems of users unable to join meetings and webinars.

Zoom was prompt with its response. The company put out a statement apologizing for the inconvenience. They said,

If you’re having trouble connecting to Zoom, we have identified the issue and are working on a fix. Please follow http://status.zoom.us for updates. We’re so sorry about the inconvenience.

Impact of Zoom Error

Zoom has emerged as the essential app of 2020. With the Covid-19 spreading across the world, the app has become a respite. It is connecting people across the whole world.

No wonder, Zoom has seen the most exceptional year in their working years. The app’s founder and CEO, Eric Yuan, debuted in the Forbes billionaire 2020 list.

According to Zoom, they have 300 million daily meeting participants on the app. But, the regular meeting participants doesn’t mean 300 million daily users. You can take part in six meetings in a day. Each meeting participants will be counted in the overall number. Still, a large number of people use Zoom for personal and professional purposes.

One can imagine how the disruption might have impacted the whole world. Meetings and seminars were disrupted. People couldn’t access their virtual office.

Furthermore, students were unable to join the classes. It was the first day of school for fall 2020 across the USA. With schools adjusting to virtual classes, it was a rather unfortunate incident.

Users Reaction

Social media erupted with opinions on the Zoom mishap. There was a mixed reaction from users. Some were celebrating the delay in the typical working day.

At the same time, others complained about missing their essential meetings.

Happy Ending Zoom was quick to work on fixing the critical issue. They restored the meeting and webinar issues for users. But, some users were still facing problems. They were unable to sign up for premium accounts, upgrade, or manage services on the Zoom website. Finally, Zoom fixed the issues. They thanked the users for their co-operation. Their statement read, Everything should be working properly now! We are continuing to monitor the situation. Thank you all for your patience and our sincere apologies for disrupting your day.

Future Promise

It was sure one grueling working day at Zoom’s office. The disruption brought the offices, schools, and homes around the world in a standstill. Zoom’s CEO cum founder Eric Yuan put out a statement on Twitter. He apologized and promised to avoid such problems in the future. He said,