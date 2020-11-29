Zotac announced its latest GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC white edition. The RTX 3070 twin edge OC white edition boasts the same design as the Nvidia RTX 3070 twin edge. SFF builder and a color centric builder will be happy with its snow-white theme.

The ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC White edition fit for an all-out white build

The Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC is now offered in the dazzling snow-white color scheme. The card is factory overclocked with a boost of 1,755MHz. It boasts the same speed as its non-white counterpart, so it just depends on what aesthetic choice is better.

The graphics card has a standard sized RTX 3070 PCB with an all-white aesthetic. The board features an all-black PCB, but it isn’t visible. The backplate and the front shroud cover the whole black PCB. As for the aesthetic, the all white color scheme is attractive even though it is blinding for some people.

The graphics card features a white graphics card shroud featuring two white 120mm fans. The two 120mm fans are enough to cool the RTX 3070 and fit in an all-white build. The card is powered by dual eight-pin connectors enough for powering the graphics card. The card has a dense sufficient heatsink for cooling the GPU all in itself.

The ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC white comes with three display ports and a single HDMI port. It supports various monitors, and the HDMI allows the card to be connected to a VR headset. As said before, the white edition fulfills the aesthetic purpose and is similar to the original Twin Edge OC version. The performance is the same, with no difference in clock speed or gaming horsepower.

Zotac hasn’t announced any pricing information about the graphics card. The ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC White Edition has no release date as well. The card will be slightly priced higher than the original RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC. For now, Zotac only unveiled the renders for the graphics card.