Zotac announced its all-new MAGNUS ONE mini PC. The MAGNUS ONE falls in the all-new E series line of the ZBOX Mini PC. Its compact 8.3-liter chassis packs high-end hardware for gaming, creative workflow, and regular use.

The ZBOX Mini PC series has been in the market for a while now. The MAGNUS ONE is the newest entry in the lineup featuring an Intel Core i7 – 10700 processor. Previously the MAGNUS series used the older Intel mobile processor with Nvidia’s mobile RTX 2080 or RTX 2070 offering.

The latest Magnus One comes with the Intel 10th generation Core i7 10700 8 core processor. The 8 core processor has a base clock of 2.9 GHz and boosts up to a 4.8 GHz boosts clock. Zotac went ahead, pairing the MAGNUS ONE with the latest RTX 3070 graphics card.

The Mini PC has its proprietary hardware, from its motherboard to the 500 W 80+ Platinum power supply. The MAGNUS ONE is easily upgradeable and accessible. Unlocking the rear screws on the side gives access to the internals. The motherboard uses the SO-DIMM memory with support for an M.2 SSD or 2.5-inch SSD/HDD.

The MAGNUS ONE comes with a wide range of connectivity with one HDMI 2.1 port and three DisplayPort Output coming from the GPU. It features USB 3.1 Gen2 ports, four USB 3.0 ports, and a single Type-C port. It comes equipped with 1 Gigabit Lan port and a 2.5 Gbps Killer E3000 port for higher bandwidth for connectivity. The MAGNUS ONE comes with a Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 chipset and supports Bluetooth 5.

The Zotac Magnus One comes in ‘barebones’ and a ready-to-go kit. There is still no information about the pricing and the availability of the PC. But you can check out the product on the website. At CES 2021 event, Zotac introduced its latest Mini PC with more to come the following day.