Since its release in 2015, Discord has become a large community with more than 300 million registered accounts. It has established its roots among users as a place to chat, talk, and hang out.

If you go out searching, you can see a large number of servers dedicated to something specific like anime, gaming, information technology, and so on. Likewise, there are also several discord servers where you can socialize and find new friends.

So, today we have compiled a list of the 15 best discord servers to find friends.

Top Discord Servers to Find Friends

Below is the list of the best discord servers to find friends. The list includes all sorts of servers but mainly focuses on providing you with a diverse group of people you can befriend. These servers are some of the most active servers with a large number of members.

Anime Soul Discord

With 613,661+ members, Anime Soul Discord tops our list among the Discord servers to find friends. Anime Soul Discord is a dedicated server for Anime lovers.

If you are interested in discussing anime and sharing your thoughts about your dearest Manga and anime, then the server is the one for you. You can find like-minded anime lovers, participate in their discussions, and make new friends.

As the server-info indicates, Jas, Gibs, Cirtax, and Rin are the original founders of Anime Soul Discord. At a time, you can see 129K+ online members.

So, this server can be the best place for you to know and find friends who are anime enthusiasts like yourself.

Cozyhive

The second discord server on the list for you to find friends would be Cozyhive. It was created back in 2018 and is marked safe for a work environment.

It is the host for 516,696 members. The server is best known for its creativity with Emojis. This server has 1300+ Emojis.

At times, you can find 181K+ members active on the server. With such a huge number of members and active users, you get yourself a massive pool of people to communicate with.

Also, Cozyhive claims that they have a unique set of customized Emojis that you will only find on this server. So, if you like Emojis and make your life enjoyable with the world of Emojis, you can try out Cozyhive.

Dadscord/Daddy

It has been five years and a month since the Dadscord/Daddy discord server was created. Since then, the server has gathered 441,821 members.

Mainly this discord server is for playing games, socializing with other users, and making new friends. Likely, you can see 46K+ active members on this server.

With such many people active in Dadscord/Daddy, finding people with the same interests becomes easier.

The server offers various different roles for new users to choose from. They are categorized as events, games, gender, tags, colors, and MVP Roles. You need to react to assign yourself a role. You can click on the role-menu on the channels list for more information on roles.

Study Together

Marked as SFW (Safe For Work), the Study Together discord server is in its fourth year.

The core focus of the group is to create a productive study environment virtually for its members. Users in this server share various brain teasers, study space photos, and accomplishments, among various other things.

The server can get a peak of 23K+ active members among its 393,923members. It is the largest study-based community server on discord.

If you are interested in finding friends who can help you with your studies and increase your productivity, this can be the ideal server on discord.

e-d g y

e-dgy is a dystopian cyberpunk-themed server with 388,622 members. At its peak, the server gets 39K+ active members.

In the e-dgy server, you have to meet certain criteria to achieve an Exclusive Role. ?av command, Flash, Nitro Blood, and DJ are some of the Exclusive Roles of the server.

You can get specific content that you desire by switching the chat channels through the channels list on the left panel. Through that, you can switch to some of the most active chat channels like lounge, pokemon, and dank-memer. You can check out the conversation with people and take part as well.

It becomes easy for you to find friends on this server as you can try different channels and interact with people with similar likings.

ChillZone

You can make friends with the users in the ChillZone server from the pool of 383K+ members, out of which you can get an online member count of 66K+ users.

The main theme of the server is to help you find new friends. The newly joined users can look out in the general chat channel. Through create-VC, you can create a customized voice channel. In the rules section, you can see 25 rules with the description for each rule along with the Punishment for the offenders.

You can discuss games, culture, and any other thing that you like. In this server, you can see people available almost all the time. If you see anyone with similar interests and affinity, you can add them by selecting the add friend option through their user profile.

Flare

Flare is one of the top servers with 258,222 members. The server mainly hosts various giveaways. In the channel list, you will see various giveaways labeled as Giveaway 1 under the Promos section.

Under the review section, users post their opinions and curiosity about promos and ads.

To interact and find new friends, you can look in the chat and go through the lounge, athletics, or bots. Many people are talking about random things and participating in the conversation. If you find someone who you can befriend, you can talk with them and add them to your friends’ list.

Paradise Isle

Paradise Isle is another intuitive server with 277,782 members. It is not centered on anything specific. The members of the server talk about almost anything.

You can check out the most active chat channels, such as general, chill, anime, and network. There are also other dedicated chat channels: gaming, international, serious, and introductions. You also get general-forums as well.

Likely, under the Info section, you can see the rules, roles, events, info, giveaways, and other information regarding the server. The server also hosts art contests.

So, with several options, you can chat with the members you like and make them your friends.

Socialize | Fun & Gaming

Socialize | Fun & Gaming has a community of 251,784 members. To socialize with other users, you can go to the chat channel and click on lounge or lounge-II.

Also, under the Play section, you will find various channels where you will see interactive bots.

The server also hosts regular events. You can take part in such events and enjoy them.

You can talk casually about anything you like on the chat channel. To check out the server, first, you need to join, and then only you can see the chat history and other information.

Fxtch Cord

Fxtch Cord contains 163,858 members. It is an ideal server to chat with different users and share your thoughts and experience.

Under the Games section, you can see several channels such as question-of-the-day, rank checker, dank-memer, mundae, akinator, and counting.

The server rules include language, respectfulness, using the correct channels, abiding server staff, and Discord TOS & Guidelines. Also, they have included a Suicide helpline.

This server has various roles based on color, ping, pronoun, and others (nationality). The server also shares various job posting through the announcements channel. They also post various giveaways, which you can view in the giveaways section.

You can check out the general-chat channel under the Main pane to socialize. You can chat with various people and befriend them.

Social Heaven

Social Heaven gets around 14K+ online members from its wide community of 142,275 members.

The server proclaims it as an extremely active social server. The specialty of the server is the active Voice channels and chat channels. You can also get over five hundred emotes.

You can talk about anything you like and participate in others’ conversations as well. You can get several chat channels and start your conversation and make friends.

Meme Hub

As the name suggests, you can get a meme feed on this server. They also do nitro and steam giveaways. They call themselves the Chill meme community.

The rules of the server are simple and easy to follow. They also put a list of punishments labeled as a Warning system. For example, if a member receives one warning for not following the server rules, he/she will receive a 15-minute mute on the server.

Some of the most active chat channels for you to find friends would be general, memes, and meme-feed. The server also has several audio channels, including a meme hub band, Games, and lounge. You can also see the event section with various event lists.

With 33K+ online members on the server, finding people with similar interests won’t be difficult.

Blossom

Blossom is the server with a community of 94,623 members. They have their own mascot, LewLew, and her personalized emotes collection.

The navigation is easy to follow on the server. You can simply click info and get a table of content. There you can see the server’s history, staff members’ details, donation info, Mee6 level, and level roles, and other server-related information. To know more about roles, you can click roles under the Welcome section.

They also host giveaways. At present, you can see kokoro-giveaways and tree-tycoon-giveaway. Likely they also stream movies and other events.

You can find the lounge chat channel as the most active channel for socialization. You will find people online almost all the time. You can start talking about anything and make new friends.

Another exciting thing about the server is that they have a separate channel named Wellbeing with seven sub-channels. It is catered toward helping people to better their mental health.

Weeb Kingdom

The Weeb Kingdom is an actively growing server who have gathered 87,518 members. It is an ideal place for sharing music, discussing anime, LGBTQ topics, games, and many other things.

Even if you are not much into gaming and anime, you can find various other things of interest, such as art channels, exploration, and creative-writing channels.

One of the unique features of the server is that you can choose from 98 colors to color your name.

You can assign yourself a role. The server hosts Pokecord giveaways and weekly anime events. Anime lovers will surely find the server exciting.

You, too, can check out the various chat and voice channels and find new friends.

Gray

Gray is not even a year older but has gained a good number of members. It consists of 69,844 members, and you can see around 6K+ online users.

The server rule is simple and easy to follow. In the same section, you can also see Voice Chat Rules.

Under the you channel is a sorted list of age, gender, and gender pronouns. Once you join the server, you can also click on your preferred options and help in the server’s survey.

They host giveaways twice a month, and anyone can join the giveaways. They also reward the well-behaved and active members with Nitro.

Note: The number of members and other data under each discord server is based on the data around the time this article is published.