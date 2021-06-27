How to Make a Mob Farm in Minecraft For An XP Farm

Grinding up XP in Minecraft can be a chore. There are about a hundred other things you could be doing instead of hunting mobs in caves or waiting for nightfall. Constructing a mob farm can save you time and quickly increase your XP.

Here’s an easy way on how to make a mob farm in Minecraft.

What You’ll Need to Make a Mob Farm in Minecraft

If you’re playing survival, then you’ll need to grind up a few items in order to make this farm. At the very least, you should have the following items:

4 Hoppers

2 Water Buckets

4 Slabs

25 Stacks of Cobblestone

4 Chests

1 Full Stack of Trapdoors

As with anything in Minecraft, it’s always a good idea to make a few extras just in case. Here are the steps you need to take to make your very own mob farm in Minecraft.

How to Make a Mob Farm in Minecraft

Place Chests and Hoppers

Begin by digging four spaces in the ground. Then place your four chests into the holes. They should face each other and upgrade into the larger version of the chests.

Then place the four hoppers on top of each chest.

Form the Base with Slabs and Cobblestone

On top of the four hoppers, place the four slabs. You’ll need to form the base of the farm next. Place a single cobblestone block down beside the hopper.

Then place two cobblestone blocks on top of that one. Delete the bottom cobblestone block that you placed initially.

You may need to create a set of stairs for this next part if you’re on Survival and don’t have access to Fly Mode. Build around the hoppers to form a square.

Build Up 21 Blocks

Now comes the fun part. You need to build up 21 blocks on top of the cobblestone base that you just made. One method I use to ensure I don’t miscount is to build up 21 blocks on just a single block first. That’s my marker.

Then I know I just need to build up to that point with all of the other blocks.

With your marker built, you need to build all of the rest of blocks up to 21 blocks. You should finish with a square that’s 22 blocks in height total.

Forming the Sides

Choose one of the sides on the top of the base that you’ve just finished building. From one of those blocks, build outwards with 8 blocks. It should be 9 blocks in total when you’re done.

Then do the same thing with the block next to it, so you have a 2-block width walkway.

On the end of the 9th block that you just finished, you’ll need to put another block, then place two blocks on top of it. It should form a 2-block wall in height in front of you.

Repeat this step for the other 3 sides of the 21-block tower you’ve built.

Build 2-Block Walls on Each Side and Form Infinite Water

On the sides that you just built, you’ll need to extend the 2-block walls along the edges of the walkways. They should all connect at the center of the base.

To make the infinite water section, you’ll need to take two cobblestone blocks and place them on the walkway next to each other. It should be at the end of the walkway and be far enough from the back wall to form a 4-block hole.

In the hole, take your water buckets and pour one block of water into the far-right corner of the hole. Then take your other water bucket and pour one block of water into the far opposite corner of the hole.

Make the Platform

Go to one of the extended walkways you’ve created. You’ll want to connect each side to one another now. Build out the necessary number of blocks from the edge of one of the 2-block high walls.

Then connect it to the corner of the other 2-block high wall. Repeat this step until each corner is connected to one another. You’ll then fill the empty space with the rest of your cobblestone blocks to build a large spawning platform.

Build Exterior Wall on Platform

Now, you’ll need to make a 2-Block high wall on the platform. You don’t need to build it on the edge of the platform. Instead, just place the cobblestone on the blocks that make up the exterior of the platform.

Build them at least 2-blocks in height. If you want to spawn Enderman, then you should build them 3 blocks in height.

The wall should extend around the entire platform.

Complete Roof

Next, simply build a roof over the interior of the platform that you just created.

Install Trapdoors in Trenches

You’ll notice that you have four trenches leading to a center hole. Place your trapdoors along the edges of the trenches and close or open them to ensure they’re flush to the wall.

Both sides of the trench should have trapdoors on them.

Fill Trenches with Water and Place Torches

At long last, you can fill the trenches with water. Then exit the area and place torches on top of the platform to keep the mobs from spawning there.

Related Questions

How High Does a Mob Farm Need to Be?

Mob farms should be a total of 22 blocks in height to kill the mobs.

How High Can Mobs Fall Without Dying?

A skeleton only needs to fall 22 blocks in order to fatally die. Enderman needs to fall 42 blocks in order to die.

Can Mobs Spawn on Trapdoors?

Mobs see trapdoors as blocks. They will walk over them and fall through them.

Conclusion

This mob farm will allow you to farm XP and monster loot easily. It’s easy to build and doesn’t require a lot of resources, unlike other farms. Give this farm a try yourself and make Minecraft just a bit easier for you. You can also find other helpful tips on how to succeed at Minecraft in our other articles.