Ethernet Doesn’t Have a Valid IP Configuration [Fixed]

When your Ethernet doesn’t have a valid IP configuration, you’re going to be unable to connect to other networks and devices. Each device on your network needs a unique address that identifies it.

When something gets in the way of that address being assigned, your entire Ethernet connection is compromised.

How to Fix Ethernet Doesn’t Have a Valid IP Configuration

As you move through different troubleshooting techniques, remember to restart your computer between each one. Once it’s back on, test to see whether the problem is fixed.

Remember to turn off any virtual private networks or anything else that might interfere with your Ethernet connection before you begin.

Restart Your Modem and Router

When something isn’t working with your network, restart your modem and router to refresh your network and potentially clear errors.

It seems simple, but straightforward solutions are often the best ones. You’d be surprised how often something this essential works.

Turn off your computer. Unplug your router and modem. Wait a few minutes with both devices unplugged. Plug in the modem and wait for it to grab a connection. You should be safe after three to five minutes. Plug in the router and do the same. Turn your computer back on. Wait for everything to load before you try to use your Ethernet connection.

If it still isn’t working, then the restart didn’t do the trick. You’ll have to try adjusting your settings and figuring out precisely what is preventing your Ethernet from having a valid IP configuration.

Update Your Drivers

Use device manager to update your network drivers. Sometimes a new update can fix a problem you’re having or prevent future problems.

Press the Windows key. Type Device Manager. Select the corresponding app. Expand the Network Adapters category. Right-click on your Ethernet controller. Choose Update Driver.

Click Search Automatically for Drivers. Follow the prompts to install a new driver if Windows finds one.

You can also download the drivers from your Ethernet controller manufacturer and install them manually.

Run a Troubleshooter

Sometimes Windows can use built-in troubleshooters to find a problem with your network connection.

Click the Start button. Choose Settings. Click Network and Internet. Choose Status. Click Network Troubleshooter. Highlight Ethernet.

Press Next. Follow the prompts to complete the troubleshooter.

The troubleshooter won’t necessarily find every problem with your Ethernet connection, but it will help you ensure that you’re not missing issues.

Disable IPv6

IPv6 is a newer protocol than IPv4, but some devices don’t use it. If you disable IPv6, it might help your Ethernet access a valid IP configuration and help you get back online.

Right-click on the Internet connectivity icon on your taskbar. Choose Open Network and Internet Settings. Scroll to Advanced Network Settings. Choose Change Adapter Options. Right-click on your Ethernet connection and choose Properties. Uncheck Internet Protocol Version 6. Click OK. Restart your computer and try your Ethernet connection again.

If disabling IPv6 doesn’t fix the problem, go back into your settings and enable it again.

Change Other Network Settings

A few other settings might prevent your Ethernet connection from receiving a valid IP configuration. You’ll use the same settings as the last step, but there’s a different and quicker way to access them if you’re comfortable using the Run command.

Press Windows key + R. Type “ncpa.cpl” without quotes. Press Enter. Right-click on your Ethernet connection and choose Properties. Double-click on the TCP/IPv4 entry. Choose “Obtain an IP address automatically.” Choose “Obtain DNS server address automatically.” Click OK. Restart your computer.

You can also choose to input your own IP address. If you do, you need to find out which IP addresses your router might assign so that your IP address doesn’t conflict with those on the network. Look at your Router’s DHCP pool of available IP Addresses to determine which IP addresses you can use.

Reset Your Network Configurations

Resetting your network configurations can fix a lot of network problems on your computer. Using the Netsh command will undo any previous changes made to the Network Configuration. This can also help fix network errors.

Press Windows key and search for Powershell. Open Windows PowerShell as admin. Type the following commands, pressing Enter after each one. netsh winsock reset

netsh int ip

ipconfig /release

ipconfig /renew

Restart your computer and try your Ethernet connection again.

Flushing your DNS isn’t a bad thing to do periodically in any case. So don’t fret if it doesn’t fix the problem. Just move on to the next step.

Reset the Network

Performing a network reset restores everything to its original settings. It reinstalls your network adapters too.

Right-click on your network connection icon on the taskbar. Choose Open Network and Internet Settings. Click Network Reset.

Press Reset Now and follow the prompts to complete the process. Wait to use the computer until it reboots.

If you had network-related services like a VPN, you might have to reinstall it.

Disable Fast Startup

Fast startup helps your computer turn on more quickly. Instead of being completely shut down, it’s in a low-power suspended state, waiting for you to turn it back on.

Sometimes fast startups can create issues for other applications on your computer. Turning it off is helpful whenever you’re troubleshooting a tricky computer issue.

Press Windows key + R. Type “powercfg.cpl” without quotes. Press Enter. Click “Choose what the power buttons do” in the left side menu. Click “Change settings that are currently unavailable.” Uncheck “Turn on fast startup (recommended). Click Save Changes. Restart your computer. Try your Ethernet connection again.

Ultimately, disabling fast startup won’t harm your machine. It just means that bringing the computer to an active state might take a bit more time.

Even if this step doesn’t restore your IP configuration, consider leaving fast startup disabled at least until you find the solution.

Call Your ISP

Before you do anything more complex, check in with your Internet Service Provider. They might be having a problem. Explain the issue you’re having and ask them to check for problems on their end.

Try a Different Router and Modem

Sometimes an issue with your network occurs because your hardware is broken. Consider borrowing one from a friend or buying a new modem or router to see if it resolves your IP configuration issue.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Does It Mean That Ethernet Does Not Have a Valid IP Configuration?

It means that your computer doesn’t have an IP address that works. You won’t be able to use the Internet or any networking-related services with that connection until you fix it.

How Do I Configure My Ethernet Driver?

Most drivers can be managed in Device Manager. The driver is simply software that helps your Ethernet card connect with the operating system. You shouldn’t have to do much to it except keep it updated.

Why Is My Ethernet Not Working, but My Wi-fi Is?

The Ethernet and Wi-Fi on your computer might be controlled by different hardware. It’s also possible that one network is misconfigured and the other isn’t. Turn off your Wi-Fi to troubleshoot your Ethernet to ensure the two networks don’t conflict.