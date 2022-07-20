Intel Wireless AC 9560 Not Working? Try these 10 Fixes

Intel Wireless AC 9560 is one of Intel’s dedicated WiFi adapters. If this WiFi adapter fails to start properly, you can’t connect to any WiFi networks.

You can likely find the error codes: 10 or 45 if you check the adapter’s properties from the Device Manager. It usually represents a problem with the driver, which you can quickly troubleshoot. But there are also other cases where you need additional solutions.

Why is Intel Wireless AC 9560 Not Working?

Here are the reasons for Intel Wireless AC 9560 not working on your PC: Internet connection issues.

WLAN AutoConfig service not running.

Corrupt or outdated wireless driver.

Improper BIOS Wireless configuration.

Physical damage to Intel Wireless AC 9560 adapter.

How to Fix Intel Wireless AC 9560 Not Working?

Below are the possible solutions for Intel Wireless AC 9560 not working on your computer.

Power Cycle Computer

The first method you should try is power cycling your PC. It allows your hardware components, including the Intel Wireless adapter, to refresh properly by discharging all current. This process resolves most minor issues with the adapter.

To perform a power cycle:

Shut down your PC and disconnect all peripherals. Remove the power cord and removable laptop battery. Press and hold the Power button on the PC for 20 seconds to drain all charge. Reconnect the battery and the power cord (not peripherals).

Power up your computer and check if your WiFi starts working.

Check Internet Connection

You also need to make sure that your internet is working properly. Try connecting to the router or modem using Ethernet or LAN cable. Or you can connect other devices to your WiFi. If you can’t use the internet on another device or through Ethernet, it’s likely a router issue. Reset or power cycle your router in such cases.

Also, make sure to enable WiFi on your PC. Some computers come with a physical WiFi switch, so ensure it’s on. You may also have unintentionally turned off WiFi on your settings. To enable it, press the shortcut from your keyboard, or you can click the network icon from your Taskbar and click on the WiFi icon.

You can also run the network troubleshooter by entering msdt -id NetworkDiagnosticsNetworkAdapter on Run (Win + R) to diagnose connection issues.

Check WLAN AutoConfig Service

The WLAN AutoConfig service configures your wireless adapter settings. So, you may encounter this issue if it’s not working correctly. Here’s how you can check this service:

Press Win + R to open Run. Type services.msc and press Enter. Look for and double-click on WLAN AutoConfig.

Make sure its Startup type is Automatic and click Ok.

Now, restart your computer and check if you still encounter this error.

Re-enable Intel Wireless AC 9560 Driver

Another solution you can try is to refresh the WiFi adapter by re-enabling its driver. Follow the steps below to do so:

Open Run and enter devmgmt.msc to open Device Manager. Expand Network adapters and right-click on Intel Wireless AC 9560. Select Disable device.

Right-click and pick Scan for hardware changes.

Now, enable the device again and scan for hardware changes using similar steps.

Check Power management Settings

Your WiFi driver settings include an option to temporarily disable the device during the sleep state. However, sometimes Windows does not turn the adapter on even when it should.

Reconnecting to the network should enable the driver again. However, if you frequently encounter this issue, you might as well disable such a setting. To do so:

Load the Device Manager and expand Network adapters. Right-click on Intel Wireless AC 9560 and select Properties. Go to the Power Management tab. Uncheck Allow the computer to turn off this device to save power and click Ok.



Update Intel Wireless AC 9560 Driver

Outdated drivers also cause many problems with the device. We recommend updating your wireless driver to the latest version to prevent such issues. To do so, connect to the internet using an Ethernet cable and follow the steps below:

Load the Device Manager and expand Network adapters. Right-click on Intel Wireless AC 9560 and select Update driver. Click Search automatically for drivers.

If your adapter stops working after updating its driver, you can roll back to a previous version. Here’s how you can do so:

Right-click on Intel Wireless AC 9560 from the Device Manager and select Properties. Go to the Driver tab and check the Driver Date. If it’s a recent date, select Roll Back Driver and follow the on-screen instructions.



Reinstall Intel Wireless AC 9560 Driver

If you already have the latest drivers and a recent update was not responsible for this issue, you need to reinstall the driver. Doing so resets the driver and reverts its configurations to the default state, resolving most bugs with the driver.

First, you need to uninstall the driver using the steps below:

Open the Device Manager and expand Network adapters. Right-click on Intel Wireless AC 9560 and select Uninstall device > Uninstall.

Then, restart your PC. Your system will automatically reinstall all missing drivers.

Reset Network Components

A general but effective solution to most internet or wireless issues is resetting your network components. It completely refreshes various network processes and removes temporary or volatile data. So if any network processes are stuck, a reset will usually solve the issue.

Here are the necessary steps for this process:

Open Run. Type cmd and press Ctrl + Shift + Enter. Enter the following commands: ipconfig/flushdns

ipconfig /release

ipconfig /renew

netsh winsock reset

netsh int ip reset

Reset BIOS

Computer BIOS contains many options to configure and manage your hardware devices. If you have an improper BIOS configuration for your wireless adapter, it won’t work properly. The easiest solution for this issue is to reset your BIOS to the factory settings.

We have a dedicated article on How to Reset BIOS Safely. Check it out to find the necessary steps for this purpose.

Reseat or Replace WiFi Card

Your WiFi also won’t work if the adapter is not seated properly on your motherboard or has been damaged.

So, you need to open your PC or laptop and reseat it properly or replace it. If you are not confident in doing so, we recommend seeking help from a hardware expert.

You can also switch to another network adapter as this one is notorious for having many issues.