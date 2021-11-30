Most multiplayer games already have an amazing storyline. But what makes them more interesting is not the gameplay but rather the ability to play with your friends.

For instance, games may have ragdoll physics, but with your friends joining you, there may not be a moment without laughter.

Whether it’s a fast-paced shooter or a peaceful platformer, multiplayer games have a completely different feeling.

So, kick out the bots from the games below and start adding your friends to enjoy some of the best multiplayer games on Steam.

Best User Reviewed Multiplayer Games on Steam

Terraria

Terraria is a survival game that has procedurally generated random 2D maps. The basics of the game are like any other survival game: crafting, building, and exploring.

But Terraria stands out from other survival games due to the massive number of craftable items. You can craft whips or laser guns; anything you need. Crafting better armor and weapons is also the way to get stronger in the game.

Re-Logic created and released this game on Steam in 2011 and more than 650,000 players have reviewed it.

And what’s more? You can enjoy everything about Terraria with your friends. In multiplayer mode, the game’s storyline is the same. But, you have your friend to build and defend a base alongside you. It gives the player a unique gameplay experience.

Terraria is available on different platforms namely Xbox, Switch, PSN, PS Vita, PC, Android, and iOS. But it is not cross-playable. So you might wanna make sure that your friend has a similar console before you jump into it for the multiplayer feature.

However, Terraria did mention in their tweet that it is something they will consider in the future.

Stardew Valley

A close second on the list is Stardew Valley, where you begin as a farmer that inherited their grandfather’s old farm plot in the said valley. Over 414,000 players have reviewed it since ConcernedAge released the game in 2016.

The gameplay consists of constant exploration, farming, battling monsters in dungeons and mines. Plus, the angled top-down view gives the game a 90’s nostalgia.

Another interesting feature the game flaunts is the co-op mode. You can invite up to 3 players and farm together, improving your skills.

Stardew Valley is available on PC, iOS, Android, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One. Just like Terraria, cross-play is not available for StarDew Valley as well.

Do you and your friends have what it takes to build yourself from scratch and be a part of the local community?

Factorio

When talking about multiplayer games, Factorio never fails to make the list. Wube Software Ltd developed and published this game in 2020. More than 100,000 players have enjoyed Factorio’s top-down pre-rendered graphics since then.

You can always join forces with a massive number of players to build your factory. Whether you are playing on a public server or a private LAN, the number of players that can join is astounding.

But that is not all that this game offers. You have to be aware of the pollution you are causing, as it attracts violent creatures.

So grab your friends and build walls and turrets, for soon enough, you will be greeted by not-so-friendly creatures wanting to destroy what you have worked so hard on!

A plus point for the game is that Factorio has a free demo on Steam which teaches the basic game mechanics to the players. It should help you decide if they want to buy the game or not.

Left 4 Dead 2

What is a zombie shootout game worth if you can’t have your friends watching your back? This is the exact reason Left 4 Dead 2 hits the charts of one of the most user-reviewed multiplayer games.

Since Valve released the game in 2009, almost 400,000 gamers have joined groups to fight in the post-apocalyptic world. You are one of the four survivors that go through ruined cities and cemeteries, taking out the infected hordes of zombies.

Grab your friends and your favorite guns; it’s time to drop the undead back into their graves!

Phasmophobia

Are you a fan of paranormal activities? Do you want to experience what investigating a haunted house feels like?

If yes, then Phasmophobia should be your cup of tea. Kinetic Games developed the game in 2020 and, in a year, accumulated almost 300,000 players.

Experience this psychological horror in the first person along with 3 other players, and use all the gears you have to gather evidence of the entity that walks the hallways. Make sure to grab your friends for the ultimate scare.

Phasmophobia is VR-supported as well for a more immersive experience. Furthermore, it even supports cross-play. So whether you are a VR enthusiast or a PC grinder, you can enjoy the game alongside players of both platforms.

You have to remember that the game is categorized as horror, so it is bound to be somewhat scary. However, it also depends upon the play style of the players. If you jump on this game through VR, the chances are it might get pretty scary.

Best Free Multiplayer Games on Steam

Counter Strike: Global Offensive

With more than 6 million user reviews, CS: GO is also the most played game of all time on Steam.

What makes the game so popular is the short but intense PvP gameplay in different modes. You and your team take turns fighting as terrorists or counter-terrorists to compete with the other team in different game modes.

CS: GO allows up to 10 players to join the lobby. So don’t forget to invite everyone to the (shootout) party!

Whether you are a terrorist planting a bomb in the bank or a counter-terrorist, driving to eliminate all the terrorists on the unforgiving Rust II map, having a team of trustworthy players will increase your ranks and your skill.

Another beautiful part of this game is that it’s available on different platforms such as PC (Windows, Mac, Linux), PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360. But it does not support cross-platform gameplay.

Dota 2

One more community-loved game by Valve, Dota 2, has over 1.6 million reviews on Steam.

Dota 2 is a MOBA game that features different heroes (all free) that players can play as and fight other players globally. But that is not all Dota 2 has to offer a player.

Each gameplay is bound to be different as all the players are unique, and so is their playstyle. This makes each battle unique and evolving, not letting you get tired of it in any way.

You can always create a team with your friends or take a chance and match with players online and battle to your heart’s content.

Dota does seem pretty hard for beginners. If you choose the right game mode and make sure you learn the game mechanics well, you will have a wonderful time, even more, when you win a battle.

Team Fortress 2

Cartoon visuals mixed with a ton of violence, Team Fortress has amassed more than 800,000 reviews on Steam.

This game is an online PvP battlefield with entertaining modes like Capture the Flag, King of the Hill, etc. The game has multiple characters, each with its own style.

So choose a character and jump into the game and make sure to bring your friends. Start with detailed training and an offline practice mode for a better intro. It will make you easier to kill and harder to be killed.

Halo Infinite

One of the new members of Steam, Halo Infinite, has already made its way up into the top (filtered by current players) chart. More than 80,000 people have reviewed this game, with 79% positively from its launch in November of 2021.

Halo brings out the memories of most of the early gamers of the 2000s, as its original trilogy left a deep effect on us.

And now, to celebrate the saga’s 20th Anniversary, Halo Infinite launched as a 4-player multiplayer mode with team battles and a campaign as well.

So what are you waiting for, Master Chief? Become a Spartan and fight for humanity once again!

Apex Legends

When it comes to multiplayer battle royale, Apex Legends needs no introduction. Respawn Entertainment developed this game in 2020, and since then, more than 352,000 players have reviewed it with 86% positively.

Selecting a legendary hero, jumping down from a battle bus, and fighting in a 3-player crew against all the other players. What’s more? Each of the heroes has their own abilities and unique personality.

So gather your ultimate crew and select your legend; it’s time to reach the apex of the battle royale empire!

Best Funny Multiplayer Games on Steam

Human: Fall Flat

Ragdoll physics is always hilarious in games, and Human: Fall Flat is proof of that. A co-op platformer where you and your friends have to complete the level and move on to the next.

It sounds easy, except it is not.

The game’s wobbly controls may leave you clutching your hair, frustrated at not being able to do what you want. Or laughing at your friends’ wiggling arms.

Human: Fall Flat can be played with up to 8 players and enjoy the pre levels- or simply create your own with the Human: Fall Flat Workshop and share it with the world.

The game does not support cross-play, and it does not seem to change anytime soon. You have to make sure you and your friends are on the same platform to enjoy the multiplayer mayhem.

Overcooked! 2

A cooking frenzy! Overcooked! 2 is a single-player/co-op game that features you as chefs on a journey to save the world from your cooking!

Gather your friends, learn new recipes and travel around the Onion Kingdom cooking and feeding people. The gameplay only gets more chaotic and hilarious as you push on forward.

The game is so good that it has been awarded multiple awards such as Game of the Year, Best Family Game, and more. So make sure you try it and find out what the hype is about.

You can play the game in single-player mode. However, you will have to control two characters one after the other. So it is best enjoyed with at least another person, whether on the couch or online.

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Another Ragdoll physics simulation. Totally Reliable Delivery Service is a hidden gem when you talk about funny multiplayer games. It was developed by tinyBuild and released in April of 2021.

Since the game is new, it has not gotten a lot of reviews but definitely delivers packages of laughter.

In the game, you can have up to 4 players terribly delivering packages using different forms of transportation. All you have to do is grab a truck and the package and deliver it as carefully as possible.

If you have a massive screen and all your friends are together, you can even enjoy the game on the couch as the game supports a split-screen for all 4 players.

Garry’s Mod

Are you tired of storylines? Or would you rather mess around and have fun? If so, then Garry’s Mod is the perfect game for you.

Facepunch Studios created and released this game in 2006 as a moddable sandbox where your mind is the only limit.

It’s a physics sandbox where there aren’t any goals or levels. You have the tools, and the rest is your creativity in action. You can spawn the object you want and modify them to what you want. There’s seriously no limit.

You can go crazy with your creations along with a ton of players online or simply laugh solo.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is a massive online multiplayer game that puts you through a series of mini-games, battling other participants to come out on top.

The game already had more than 170,000 players online in the same month it was released back in August of 2020. It shows that the Mediatonic created game was absolutely loved by the community since the start.

The free-for-all massive competitive game has an absolutely hilarious effect on the player as you run along with other 60 players to quickly finish as many mini-games as you can; only then can you proceed to the next level.

Join in and get the ultimate victory by knocking out everyone else on Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.

Best Fighting Multiplayer Games

Brawlhalla

Brawlhalla is a 2D platform fighting game with up to 8 players that fight each other until one of them comes out victorious at the end. It was created by Blue Mammoth Games and released in 2017.

One of the main reasons this game makes it to any fighting list is because it is free to play and is available on many platforms (PC, PS, Xbox, Switch, iOS, Android). It also offers cross-platform gameplay, so there is no need to be bummed if your friend is on a different platform.

The game even has a couch versus mode and online battles with complete strangers.

So pick a fighter and get ready to Brawl!

The game is rated E-10, so there are characters smacking each other, but at the end, everyone stands and applauds the winner. So you don’t have to worry about your siblings (or kids) complaining about not playing games with you.

TEKKEN 7

TEKKEN; the name that sits on the hearts of every arcade gamer.

BANDAI NAMCO Studios released TEKKEN 7 for those TEKKEN lovers in 2017, with stunning visuals, cinematic fighting scenes, and intense fights.

This story-driven fighting game is powered by Unreal Engine 4, so you can be assured that TEKKEN 7 will give the best visual sensation. You can enjoy the story-driven campaign fights by yourself, or you can grab your friend and fight like the old times.

The game is available for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

One drawback for PC players is that there is no cross-play between PC and consoles. But console players do have the cross-play feature among them.

Mortal Kombat 11

Another fighting classic that brings out that kid from the arcade is Mortal Kombat 11. The game was developed and released in 2019 by NetherRealm Studios, QLOC, and Shiver.

The gameplay isn’t really different from its predecessors as the campaign and versus modes remain. However, everything else is different: the story, new graphics, and cinematic fatalities.

You have to remember that the game does have pretty intense kills and is labeled as not appropriate content for all ages.

The game is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch, PC and will be coming soon on Stadia. But just like TEKKEN 7, cross-play is not available for Mortal Kombat 11 as well.

DRAGON BALL FighterZ

If you are a fan of the anime Dragon Ball saga, then you definitely would not want to miss out on this game.

Developed by Arc System Works, DRAGON BALL FighterZ brings back all the story of the Dragon ball Saga, but as a game. You start out the same way the Dragon Ball Z series starts, with the same anime visuals.

Play along with the story as the different Z fighters or play against other players in tag team battles. Or take your chance against your friends in a 6-player all-out battle. The game offers multiple modes for all the players to enjoy.

As stated earlier, the anime-style graphics are really pleasing to the eye, especially as it is developed using unreal engine 4.

The game has more to offer, especially to the long-time fans of the saga – A NEVER SEEN BEFORE CHARACTER!

Yes, DRAGON BALL FighterZ features a special character that goes by the name of Android 21. And what’s more? The creation of Android 21 was supervised by none other than Akira Toriyama himself.

The game is available on PS4, Xbox, PC, and switch. However, the cross-play feature is not available for DRAGON BALL FighterZ.

NARAKA: BLADEPOINT

NARAKA: BLADEPOINT is a game that is solely focused on melee fights with mythical characters. At a time, up to 60 players can join in on the martial arts-inspired fighting style battle, filled with different weapons and awesome abilities.

With the artistry of the far east, NARAKA: BLADEPOINT has been reviewed by IGN as, “Naraka Bladepoint is proof that the last-fighter-standing formula still has loads of unexplored potential.”

This game is definitely a must-try for everyone out there who loves fighting with real people online and mastering the abilities and weapons.

FAQs

Why Are Multiplayer Games So Popular?

Multiplayer games let you compete or team up with real humans, each with their own experience in the said game. Playing with actual people who interact with you rather than pre-created bots gives you a sense of competition and, in turn, more adrenaline.

What Is the Difference Between Co-op and Multiplayer?

Co-op requires you to team up with a player and work towards the same goal. Multiplayer covers all the aspects of the games that can be played by more than one player. For instance, Terraria is a co-op game, whereas Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is multiplayer as the latter has PvP, team battles, Deathmatch, etc.

What Is a Lan Multiplayer Game?

A LAN (Local Area Network) game basically means that you and your friends need to be connected to the same network to play the game. Almost all multiplayer games support LAN these days. However, most of them have moved towards online gaming.

Are Multiplayer Games Good for You?

Multiplayer games are a great way to befriend people who have similar interests from all around the globe. You can have spaces where you talk about your favorite games or hobbies, and even about your own cultural differences. You can even share each others’ experiences and excel in the game that you both play.