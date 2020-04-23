Shooting games have always been a favorite genre for me. But if you have a low-end system, it’s hard to grasp the full experience and graphics of First Person Shooter (FPS) games. And not to mention the price tag some popular games (Overwatch, Call of Duty, Apex Legend, Destiny 2, etc) comes with.

For many gaming enthusiasts in budget, browser games became a secondary option. You don’t have to break a bank to play them. All you need is a good laptop, a reliable internet connection, and you’re good to go!

Most of them may not have visually appealing graphics a PC game comes with, but I assure you that they are very addictive. In fact, many made it to the list due to their simple and user-friendly graphics.

So, without wasting any time, here are the best FPS browser games available online for you to play.

Best Flash Based Shooter Games

Rush Team looks like your average FPS quest. Nothing is changed as it combines the map of classic Counter-Strike with the ADS mechanics of Call of Duty. I can’t stress this enough, but Rush Team is a straight combination of all the modern FPS games. Game modes like Free For All, Team Deathmatch, Capture the Flag, and Bomb plant are some of the available options. It’s like the total package in one game.

To be realistic, the graphics in it are straight up like your android shooter games — but worse. The guns and the weapons look a tad bit better. This is the case for all online browser games, but some defy your expectations. The shooting mechanics are old school and don’t have much recoil. The player model is okay, not very appealing.

Rush Team has servers all around the world, but the player count is very less to none in most of the regions. According to the statistics in-game, Europe’s server is most populated with the US server right behind it. Other than that, most of the servers are dead, with no players or rooms to play in. Rush Team is a P v P thing, so you can’t play with bots on your servers.

Overall the game and the mechanics are all like the FPS genre with some iconic maps from Counter-Strike Global Offensive. The gameplay is slow, and the cluttered obstacle obstructs movement. The worse thing is the audio — the sound does not give you a sense of direction. There are leaderboards, but since most of the players are from Europe, most of the people are in the same region.

What We like:

Rush Team has fluid aiming mechanics. The aiming feels precise and accurate with easier to learn recoil patterns. Even though the graphics is not on par with modern PC games, it does have a 3D character model, which is a nice touch. It has tons of servers, one in each continent.

What We Don’t like:

The player base on the game is small and only concentrated in Europe. So you might have to face ping issues while migrating to the European server to play the game. The servers aren’t necessarily the best, and it has tons of lag spikes and abrupt server failures. The Maps are cluttered with objects obstructing the movement of the player. Even though the map is copied from Counter-Strike, it is bad due to the inclusion of crates and random obstructions.



Best Single-Player Shooter Games

Okay, if you haven’t played Superhot on PC and VR, there is an online web browser version too. Superhot is an action-based shooter game. The web browser version is only a small teaser of the full version. With a mind-blowing storyline, the developers wanted to give a taste of SuperHot to the general public. The browser mode lets you have a little fun from the game on a smaller scale.

We won’t disclose the story as it’s best for you to enjoy. Superhot introduces the player to a sci-fi world where you have the power of time. This First Person game gives you the power of time as you battle through tons of AI men. The graphics look great even though there isn’t much contrast to it. The only thing you will be noticing is the glossy enemies who break like glass when attacked.

Because this is a trial version, it has 3 to 5 levels worth of gameplay. Each level presents you with a specific number of enemies per level as you move your way through these enemies, reaching your final objective. Superhot presents the player with the power of time; the time slows as you stop, and it moves with you. Basically, you move in-game like you have a command over time.

Even though it is a trial version, you can have fun varying your game style. If you like Superhot, you can buy it through Steam. Superhot comes in 2 versions; a fully-fledged PC game and a stunning VR title. It has a rich and quite shocking story, which will leave you mesmerized.

What We like:

The gameplay is so good that we genuinely wanted to recommend this game. Superhot feels like you are in a superhero action scenario. Plus, you can slow down the time to your advantage. Even though the graphics might not be great, the monotone color gives it a quite warm tone in-game. The developers ported the key bindings from the original game. The aiming system is might quite get funky due to the acceleration right after slowing time. But after time passes, you will get used to it.

What We Don’t like:

Since this is a web browser game, it doesn’t have all the levels. The players are given low levels to play and less content. But since it is a trial, this can be acceptable. As the developer lets you get the test of Superhot before buying it for your PC.



Best Arcade Shooter

If you’ve loved the older Wolfenstein titles, you will love this too! The first Wolfenstein 3D is now available in web browser for you to play. The classic retro title returns in the form of a browser game, giving some nostalgia to the old gamers like me. Wolfenstein 3D, based during World War II-era, where Nazi Germany has taken over the world. You, as a prisoner, have to escape the Nazi hideout successfully, defeating the enemies. Wolfenstein 3D is quite old and might not hold up to the latest 3D titles, but it still is better.

Since this is a retro title, the graphics look like the original game meaning blocky 2D images. idTech created their graphics engine to make 2D models look like 3D surfaces with some trick up their sleeves. It still looks better and vibrant with old school graphics from 2 decades ago. There isn’t much to say about it is cause it is a game ported on to the web.

It brings all the retro control and supports mouse input. But playing with the mouse will be uncomfortable. It is better with your handy keyboard, or a D-pad will also be good. Other than that, there is nothing to hate about the game.



What We like:

The classic Wolfenstein 3D, the best 1st person shooter in the 90’s. Wolfenstein is the god-father of First Person Shooter. The game is fluid and vivid. With the retro aspect, it also gives you the nostalgia of the past. If you are really a gaming aficionado, then you will know it was way ahead of its time in the early 90s.

What We Don’t Like:

The controls are a bit wonky, and the game tends to speed up from time to time. Wolfenstein 3D sometimes is irresponsible, and control feels unresponsive from time to time. Other than this classic title shouldn’t be missed.



Best Multiplayer Shooter Games

Krunker is a shooter free-for-all style. It is the best FPS browser game on our list. Even though it has Minecraft-like graphics, it has all the features that you will need in a shooter adventure. The graphics will remind you of Minecraft due to its blocky nature. However, the colors on the map are vibrant and have their original maps.

Krunker introduces player classes that have their dedicated guns. There are tons of classes to pick. From your average rifleman to the sniper, Krunker has it all.

As you level on the classes, you will unlock better weapons and skins for the firearm. Yes, there are skins for every gun class and operator. Skins do offer way more aesthetic than your regular guns. But they do not give you extra perks for the battle. There are several classes you can choose from the rifleman to the shotgun and snipers. Krunker is definitely the best fps browser games on the list.

There are tons of servers for the Krunker, and it is jam-packed and filled with players. Krunker has a lot of players because it is one of the fan favorites. Even though it has blocky graphics, it has a fluid movement. You can Bunny Hop in-game, enabling you to move around the map swiftly.

Also, the Aim mechanism is fluid and better compared to other browser games. Further, it features an ADS system giving it more like Call Of Duty vibe. Krunker seriously is skill-based.

Krunker coins let you buy cosmetics for your weapon. You can pay for the Krunker coins to unlock your favored cosmetics. Since Krunker has tons of players, the devs had to keep monetary items. So if you are into customization and fast-paced gameplay, Krunker.io might be the one.

What We Like:

Throughout the gameplay, the aiming is precise and reads your mouse input quite well. The modes and character classes is a plus point. The character and weapon customization help to attract players. The servers are mostly full and have great community backing it up.

What We don’t Like:

The biggest downside of Krunker, is how easy it is to hack and cheat. There are lots of cheaters online. Since there is no hardware banning system, the cheaters come back with a new account or new browser to ruin the experience.



Best Counter-Strike 1.6 based Shooter Games

Global Strike might not be the best browser shooter, but still, it holds up the title due to its player base. It might be the closest to the older Counter-Strike 1.6. Global Strike is a copy of Counter-Strike 1.6 with similar graphics and combat styles; nothing can be wrong. Global Strike has all the classic maps from the classic first-person shooter.

It has several modes from Team Deathmatch to Capture the flag and the classic modes. But the Zombie mode is the best of them as you can infect survivors being a Zombie. Or kill all the zombies. But that doesn’t mean that Global Strike is good. It doesn’t have a decent server and occasionally suffers from lag spikes. Even though you are close to the server, it still doesn’t work correctly.

It may look like the Counter-Strike, but it has a pay-to-win system. There are tons of guns and upgrades that you can get, but you will need to pay for them or play it consistently. The pay-to-win system isn’t good to see in a dying game. Other than that, if you love the gameplay of Counter-Strike 1.6, then this might be the one for you.

What We Like:

To be honest, this is a copy of Counter-Strike 1.6, which we liked a lot. The movement and the aiming is a true copy of the original first-person shooter. Plus, with the customization character and weapons, it feels more fun to play and gives a new life to the game. If quite fun if you are a Counter-Strike 1.6 veteran.

What We don’t like:

The cosmetics on the game cost real money. Global Strike promotes loot box openings. But the main problem is the lack of players. I guess the IO games have been in the limelight affect the player count on these games. The Kill feed and kill counter are distracting as it covers ups half of the screen. The guns on the game have to be bought using the in-game currency and make it like a pay to win the game. The pay to win elements makes it unfair for the starters.



Best Action Shooter Games

Similar to Wolfenstein, Doom is also a retro title. Doom set the requirements for all FPS games. Let’s say this is the sole sport that pushed the FPS genre forward. It uses the idTech engine similar to Wolfenstein.

An interesting thing about Doom is that it’s set on a post-apocalyptic world of the planet Mars. You play as a Doom Slayer caught up in a massacre. All your allies are dead, and the demons have taken over Mars. Your objective is to return to planet Earth and save Mars. But there are obstacles on the way and a quick stop to Hell.

Doom 3D has tons of secrets and guns to get. Fight your way through Cacodemons and Hell Knights to get back to Earth. As a Doom fan, the 3D version never disappoints even after being two decades old. The graphics give it a retro vibe and take you away from the latest super high-res games in the market.

However, it has similar gameplay as Wolfenstein. You can control the Doom Slayer with a mouse or a keyboard. The Joystick is also supported. 8-bit audio is also a great reminder of old arcade audio.



What We Like:

Doom is the best FPS and founding games in the FPS genre. It feels the same to Wolfenstein 3D as it is created by the same developer team id software. The futuristic theme with tons of secret levels and ammunition makes it more fun to explore.

What We Don’t Like:

It also faces the problem the same as Wolfenstein 3D. It has unresponsive controls and faces input lag in-game. Doom has impressed us with its gameplay and has levels, so there isn’t anything to hate about besides the control.



Best Fast-Paced Shooter Games

If Krunker.io wasn’t enough, then War Broker has got your back with the battle royale mode. War Broker is like Krunker.io with the boxy and Minecraft-like visuals. It focuses more on the battle royale mode rather than the map-based arena shooter. War Broker is, I have to admit, the best battle royale browser game.

War Broker starts instantly with no wait time. It drops you straight to the battlezone with other players. Find loot and guns while battling your way to being the last one alive. The guns have their recoil. It is a cartoonish and rather funny. The map is small, but it’s fun to play in. A smaller map means more action and faster gameplay.

The in-game audio is fantastic as it gives you more clarity and a sense of direction. You can easily set up for an attack and flank your opponent. There are some aesthetic upgrades you can get, but the gameplay alone is enough to keep you in the hunt.

What We Like:

Even though it is a small map, it presents a player with fast action gameplay and better gunfight experience. The blocky graphics is quite good, and it surprisingly has a good selection of weapons. The aiming mechanism is good and faces no input lag.

What We Don’t Like:

It has very little contents and will bore you out soon. It’s fun when you play 2 or 3 games in a session. The server is good but spikes from time to time. The map size is small would be better if it had a slightly bigger map, but it’s okay for the small game it is.



Best Content-Filled Shooter Games

Bullet Force is a famous Android game that made its way to the browser. It has all the features from its Android, cousin, and features tons of cosmetics to customize your player. And I mean tons and tons of items. Bullet Force is one of the fan famous browser games out there with a good number of players in the browser platform.

Bullet Force straight up looks like it is trying to copy the free to play game “Warfare.” The graphics and the gameplay are similar, but they have tweaked the UI and HUD. The graphics are quite good for a browser version. Even though it looks good, it often has tons of bugs and server issues. Server spikes and in-game bugs tend to lower the user experience.

The game features tons of maps and modes to play but has a limited number of player classes to choose from. But the main eye-catching feature must be the cosmetics. You can customize how your player looks and the aesthetic of the gun.

People can earn a firearm, or it can also be straight bought from the store using real money. It keeps itself afloat thanks to the money from the cosmetics. The android version of Bullet Force seems to get updates and better features than the browser as all the updates roll later in the browser platform.

What We Like:

The graphics is updated, vibrant, and has tons of maps to choose from. Basically, you are getting a toned-down version of the android game. The animations on the character model are good. Bullet Force allows you to customize the cosmetic in your guns attractive new players.

What We don’t like:

There is a low number of classes it. You have limited guns and less content in the game. The PvP isn’t that nice, and the server faces some lag spikes. It sometimes faces input lag issues. Other than that, due to the lower player number in the game, it makes a good game hallow.



Best Competitive Shooter Games

Warmerise is a futurist first-person shooter game with some crazy weapons and technology. It has a sci-fi theme with some ridiculous gun arsenals. You, as a player, join in one of the two fighting factions. Red faction and Blue faction, you have to fight your way through all the players to get on the leaderboard.

It competes players versus players for a spot in the leaderboard. Players need to play regularly and get more kills and objectives to get their names on the leaderboard.

Warmerise has tons of weapons, from your assault rifle, shotgun to the flamethrower. It has introduced several other big weapons. These specialized weapons can be obtained via the drop in the map. But other players will also be looking to get the weapons. All the game modes are slow and take a lot of time.

The graphics aren’t great, it’s average, and to be honest, it’s like the Halo 1 graphics. But the biggest problem might be the map as they aren’t well-balanced. Some maps only have close combat fighting. Whereas some maps are so huge, that gets boring after some time.

So if you like sci-fi shooters, then you will surely love Warmerise besides its graphics.

What We Like:

Warmerise has a lot of servers and tons of dedicated players in the game. If it could grow even more, but the devs stop updating the game. Minor updates to the HUD was great and toned down the overall visual in-game.

What We Don’t Like:

The fast action gameplay invites the player with the close corner combat in smaller maps. In the seemly large maps, it just doesn’t have good gameplay. The graphics is dull. Even though it is set in the future, the graphics and the model can be described as cartoonish. Newcomers are going to have a hard time mastering this game. The shields are just bullet sponge and won’t even finish up. Unfair to be intact.



Best Battle Royale Game

MIni Royale 2 might be one of the best Battle Royale browser games. It is a fast-paced action play with a small map. Yes, it has a small map where only ten players at a time can play. It follows all the aspects of the Battle Royale genre. If you look at the UI and the style of the play, it looks like Counter-Strike Global Offensive’s Danger Zone game mode.

You can select a perk before entering the battlefield. There are limited perks available at first. As the player enters the battlefield, they are given a sidearm.

Ah, talking about the map, the graphics are decent compared to other browser battle royales. Even though it doesn’t look that great, it is a level up than Krunker.io or War Broker. You can visually differentiate the user with their face, and the player model has specific characters to it.

Mini Royale 2 is a good battle royale browser game. It is a dark horse between all the games here. It is newly made and needs time to grow a good player base and a dedicated fan following. If it gains attention, it is the final product that a browser battle royale might look up to.

What We Like:

The best Battle Royale game in the browser. The graphics is funny and cartoonish, sharing similar gameplay to the Counter-Strike Battle Royale. Similarly, concept and not much to miss on this. The map is really small with a ten-man showdown. The fast action gameplay allows for faster playtime and a better experience.

What We Don’t Like:

Sometimes it really gets unresponsive, but that is a minor fault in the server department. Other than that, it has no flaws, and remains a highly suggested gameplay.



FAQs:

Do you need a high-end PC or laptop to play these games?

No, You don’t need a high-end gaming PC or a high-end gaming laptop to play these games. All you need is a web browser like Google Chrome or Firefox. Some browsers might not support the games, so you might need to add support for the Unity engine and Adobe Flash Player. Nowadays, most of the browsers support these online games with no additional installations.

Are there any fees included in the game?

All the games on the list are free and has no price pay. But the in-game cosmetics will cost money. The cosmetics can be unlocked by paying money or just completing missions in-game. There will be no refund for the items and cosmetics bought.

Will they support joystick controls?

Most of the games support the joystick controller, and some do even let you map your joystick buttons. It will be fun to play with Joystick, but there aren’t any aim-assists for the joysticks.

So here is our selection of the FPS person shooter browser games. Did we miss any or forgot about your favorites? Comment down below. And tell us which browser games do you like the most!