how to set homepage on firefox

The Homepage on Firefox is set to the New Tab page by default. It shows your preset search engine and some top websites you’ve visited. However, you can change this homepage to display any web page of your choice.

You can set the Homepage to a website you frequently need to visit when opening the browser or any search engine page you like. Anyway, let’s see how you can customize your homepage on different versions of Firefox.

Set Homepage on Desktop

There are two ways you can set up a custom homepage on the desktop version of Firefox. You can either use the Homepage settings or the Home icon on your toolbar to do so.

Using Homepage Settings

Click on the hamburger menu at the top right. Select Settings.

Click on the Home tab in the left sidebar. Next to Homepage and new windows, select Custom URLs.

Now, go to the webpage you want to set as the homepage and copy (Ctrl + C) its URL. Paste (Ctrl +V) the URL in the text field.

Close Firefox settings. (This will automatically save your changes.)

You can also try setting multiple web pages as the homepage of your Firefox. Doing so will ensure all the webpages that are set as the homepage will get opened when starting Firefox.

Follow the above steps till step 4. Open the web pages you want to set as your homepage and close all the others. Click on the Use Current Pages option.

Close Firefox settings tab.

Using Home Icon

The home icon in the Firefox toolbar is disabled by default. If you do have it enabled, skip to step 3. If you don’t have the home icon in your toolbar, follow the steps below. Click on the hamburger menu in the top right, and select More tools .



in the top right, and select . Select Customize toolbar .



. Right-click the home icon, and select Add to toolbar. Go to the webpage you want to set as the homepage. Drag and drop the website tab to the Home icon in the toolbar.

Click on Yes.



Set Homepage on Android

The Android version of Firefox doesn’t allow you to set another page as your homepage, but it does allow you to customize the default homepage. Here’s how you can do so:

Click on the vertical ellipses (⋮) at the bottom right. Select Settings.

Tap on the Homepage option.

You can choose what gets shown on your homepage by disabling or enabling the various toggles.

Under the Opening Screen option, you can choose what gets displayed when you open Firefox.

Set Homepage on iOS

You can pretty easily set another homepage on the iOS version of Firefox. Here’re the steps: