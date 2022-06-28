How to Enable XMP in BIOS

XMP (eXtreme Memory Profile) is a feature that automatically overclocks your RAM to the highest possible speeds available, beyond the fixed rates at which your RAM comes by default. Most sold RAM slots come with much slower speeds, so it makes little sense not to utilize XMP to get the best performance out of your hardware with just a few simple clicks in the BIOS.

XMP is a feature for anyone looking to gain a slight performance edge for free. RAM speeds have a noticeable FPS increase in many games, especially when it comes to eliminating game stuttering and freezing.

Anyone with an INTEL CPU and compatible motherboard can check if the feature is supported for their specific setup. The same applies to any AMD motherboards and the DOCP RAM setting.

How to Check if XMP Is Already Enabled?

There are many ways to check if this function is enabled, you can do so from the BIOS, third-party software, or through the task manager. If you are unsure how to, we have a separate detailed guide on how to check if this function is enabled.

How to Enable XMP in My BIOS?

You can reach the XMP settings only via the BIOS interface that comes with your motherboard. XMP settings come with various profiles, each offering varying boost options and modes.

The exact steps might slightly vary, depending on the motherboard you have. Here is the most common way to enable XMP through your motherboards BIOS settings:

Restart your PC, and enter the BIOS prompt key during startup to open the BIOS menu (Usually F2, F10, F12 keys) Navigate to the BIOS section that is related and dedicated to the CPU settings. Please note that some BIOS only let us change the XMP profile by entering the Advanced Mode. Search for a setting listed as “AI Overclock Tuner” or alternatively as Extreme Memory Profile Mode

You will find a drop-down menu XMP function itself that lets you choose between the various overclocking profiles for your system to use.

Apply the changes and restart your system for the effects to take place

How to Enable DOCP in BIOS?

The way to enable DOCP for non-Intel CPUs is quite similar on AMD’s motherboards. Again, depending on your specific motherboard manufacturer and BIOS version, the steps could vary slightly or the options might use different names.

Reboot your PC, and press the BIOS key during startup to open the BIOS menu Navigate to the BIOS section that is related and dedicated to the CPU settings. Sometimes the option is present in the “Easy” BIOS mode. Please note that some BIOS only let us change the DOCP profile by entering the Advanced Mode. Search for a setting listed as “AI Overclock Tuner” (for ASUS motherboards) or alternatively as DCOP mode.

You will find a drop-down menu DOCP function itself that lets you choose between the various overclocking profiles for your system to use. You will see options such as Auto mode, Manual, or DOCP. Choose DOCP. Apply the changes and restart your system for the effects to take place

Now comes the moment of truth: If you have done everything correctly up to this point, congratulations; you just gained free performance with no downsides.

How to Check RAM Speed After XMP Is Enabled?

After you have enabled the XMP mode, it’s vital also to double-check if the actual RAM speeds have increased. The best way to do so is to download the popular utility software called CPU-Z.

It gives users a clear overview of all CPU and RAM-related data. Navigate to the SPD tab and look for the SPD Ext box to find the exact version of the XMP, and the RAM speed will be shown under the Max Bandwidth option.

However, to check your current actual RAM speeds in real-time, you can make use of the task manager. Here’re the steps you need to follow:

Press CTRL + ALT + DELETE and open up the task manager Click on performance and then click on Memory Check for the tab called “Speed” and look at the number next to it



FAQ

Can I Enable XMP on DDR5 Ram?

XMP is entirely on all DDR5 memory kits and compatible motherboards. Most of the DDR5 memory kits are specially designed for best-in-class speeds and thus often come factory set with the XMP 3.0 profile.

Is Ram Overclocking Safe?

Overclocking of RAM compared to GPU or CPU speeds is much safer and easy to get right. You will know beforehand the maximum potential of your RAM speeds to run in a stable manner, so you won’t need to experiment with different overclocks.

Better yet, the XMP overclocking technology works automatically in real-time, giving you the best possible RAM speeds. So once the setting is enabled, you don’t need to worry if your RAM is running at the most optimal settings.

How to Know My Maximum RAM Speed?

The only way to check this is to go to your RAM manufactures webpage or refer to the packaging of your RAM. You will find the exact speed (from 1000 – 6000 MHz) and type of Memory (DDR3, DDR4, or DDR5) you have on your current RAM sticks.

How Will XMP Affect My Gaming FPS?

Having XMP enabled will certainly impact your in-game FPS. The most noticeable difference will be that your games overall min-FPS and average FPS will go up. However, the biggest determinant of your in-game FPS will be your GPU and CPU, followed by your RAM.