how-to-delete-someone-from-messenger

Messenger is the official messaging service for Facebook. The application has connected millions of people all over the world. However, it has also allowed strangers to try and contact many individuals that might not be safe. Messenger takes this issue seriously and has included features limiting contact with strangers.

If you’ve stumbled over a similar situation, don’t worry! In this article, we will be covering everything from Blocking, Restricting, Muting, and much more to avoid contact with other users on Messenger.

How to Delete Someone on Messenger

There are several options you can choose from while deleting someone on Messenger. The previous option of deleting someone has been replaced by the block feature on Messenger. You can take actions ranging from deleting an unpleasant conversion to blocking the individual from both Facebook and Messenger.

Block Calls and Messages

If you want to restrict a user from calling and messaging you but still want to view their posts on Facebook, you can block them only on Messenger. It is not necessary that you have to be friends with this person on Facebook to block their calls and messages.

Messenger will not notify the blocked person about this action however, Messenger will let them know that they cannot call or text you.

On Website

Follow these steps to block a contact on Messenger:

Open your browser. On the search bar, type in www.messenger.com Once you’ve logged in to your account, open your conversation with the contact you wish to block. From the chat, select the horizontal three-dot menu on your top-right. Select Privacy & support, then choose Block. Choose Block messages and calls. Click on Block to confirm the change.

On Application

If you wish to block calls and messages from a contact on the Messenger application, follow these steps:

Open the Messenger application and log in to your account. From chats, search the conversation with the contact you wish to block. Open the conversation. Select the user’s name on top. Scroll down to select Block.

Tap on Block Messages and Calls. Confirm this change by choosing Block on the dialog box.

Other Ways to Limit Contact on Messenger

Blocking might not always be the solution you’re looking for. If you’re looking for a bit subtle way to limit contact between other Messenger users, you can Restrict, Mute Messages and Calls, or Remove them from Messenger Group.

Restrict a User

You can use Messenger’s Restrict feature to limit contact with a user. You will not receive notifications for their messages or calls, but you can still message them. Additionally, they cannot view your activity status, and their chat conversation is removed from the Chat.

On Website

You can restrict a user on messenger from the web version of Messenger. If you’re a PC user, follow these steps to restrict a user on the web version of Messenger:

Open your browser and navigate to Messenger’s official site. Log in with your Facebook account credentials. From Chats, locate and select the user you want to restrict. Select the horizontal three-dot menu on the top-right corner. Select Privacy & Support. Choose the option, Ignore Messages. Confirm this action by clicking on Ignore Messages in the dialog box.

On Application

If you use a mobile/tablet to use the Messenger application, follow these steps to restrict a user:

Open the Messenger app and enter your credentials. From chats, select the conversion with the user you want to restrict. Click on their username. Under Privacy & support, select Restrict. Confirm this action by tapping on Restrict [USER].

Mute Calls & Messages

If you do not want to receive notifications for when someone calls or messages you, you can Mute notifications. You can choose between muting notifications for messages, calls, or both for either a certain time period.

On Website

If you prefer using the web version for Messenger, follow these steps to mute notifications for a user:

Open your Browser. Navigate to Messenger’s official site and enter your Facebook account credentials. Select the chat with the account you want to mute notifications. From the chat, select the horizontal three-dot menu and select Privacy & Support. Select Mute notifications then determine if you want to mute alerts for messages, calls, or both. Select a duration for the mute. Confirm this action by selecting Mute.

On Application

For the mobile application version of Messenger, follow these steps to mute notifications for calls and messages:

Open the Messenger application and log in to your account. Select the conversation you want to mute. From the chat, tap on their username on top. Select Notifications & sounds. Toggle off the slider next to what you want to mute and set a duration.

If you want to mute everything, toggle off the slider next to On and set a duration.

Delete Participant from Messenger Group

Did you add your mom to a messenger group with your friends on accident? Thankfully, you can remove contacts you added to the messenger group you’re an admin of. However, their previous messages will remain intact unless the admin removes them from the group chat. Remember, your personal chat with the individual you removed will remain unchanged.

On Website

If you’re a PC user, remove participants from a messenger group following these steps:

Open your Browser. From the search bar, navigate to the official messenger site. After you log in, select the group chat from the left. Select the horizontal three-dot menu from the chat. Click on Chat Members. Select the horizontal three-dot menu next to the user you want to remove and choose Remove member.

On Application

For mobile/tablet users, here is how you can remove a participant from your group on Messenger:

Open the application for Messenger and log in. From Chats, hop on to the group chat. Click on the name of the group on top. Go to See group members.

Locate the member you want to remove and tap on them. Select Remove from group from the list of participants you want to remove.

How to Hide Conversations On Messenger?

If you find a conversation upsetting, you can remove the contents of it or hide the entire chat with another account. Messenger has features like Delete Conversation that will remove your copy of either individual messages or the entire conversation. To hide a conversation from your chats, you can Archive that chat.

Delete Conversation

You can delete individual messages to the entire conversation on Messenger. Messenger does not tell the other person that you’ve deleted the conversation, and a copy of the conversation still exists for them.

On Website

If you’re using the web version for messenger, follow these steps:

Open your browser. On the search bar, navigate to Messenger’s official website. If you haven’t already, log in to Messenger using your Facebook account’s credentials. Locate the chat you want to delete on your left and place your cursor over it. Select the horizontal three-dot menu that appears. From the options, select Delete chat.

Confirm this action by clicking on Delete chat on the dialog box.

On Application

If you’re a mobile/tablet user, use the Messenger application to delete conversations:

Open the Messenger application and log in. Log in with your Facebook credentials. Press and hold on to the chat you want to delete. From the list of options, select Delete. To confirm this change, tap on Delete in the dialog box.

Archive Conversation

You can archive the chat if you want to remove a conversation from appearing on your Chats. You can still access the contacts from Archived chats by clicking on your profile icon to the left. The conversation will move to Chats when you receive a new message from them unless you’ve restricted them.

On Website

To archive a conversation from the web version of messenger, follow these steps:

Open your browser and navigate to Messenger’s official site. After you log in, locate the chat you want to archive and place your cursor on it. Select the horizontal three-dot menu from your left. Choose Archive chat.



On Application

For the application users of Messenger, follow these steps to Archive a chat:

Open the Messenger app and log in with your Facebook account credentials. From the chats, locate the conversation you want to Archive. Press and hold the chat until you see a menu. Select Archive.



How to Delete Someone on Facebook?

When you choose to limit contact with an individual on Messenger, they can still see the things you post on Facebook. If you want to limit them from the content you post, you’ll have to either Unfriend, Restrict and Block them on Facebook as well.

Unfriend

You can only unfriend users who were previously your friends on Facebook. When you unfriend a user, they can only view your public information. When they send you a message, it’ll be sent to the message request where they can’t see if you’ve viewed their message until you approve them.

On Website

You can unfriend someone from the web version of Facebook through these steps:

Open your browser and navigate to www.facebook.com. Log in with your credentials. From your newsfeed, locate the search bar on your left and type in the name of the user you want to unfriend. Open their profile and select the Friends button. From the options, choose Unfriend Click on Confirm from the dialog box.

On Application

For mobile/tablet users, follow these instructions to unfriend another user on the Facebook application;

Open the Facebook app and log in. Select the icon that looks like a magnifying glass. Enter the name of the person you want to unfriend. Select the horizontal three-dot menu. From Profile settings, tap on Friends. Choose Unfriend.

Select Confirm on the dialog box to authenticate your action.

Restrict

Not to be confused with blocking, the Restrict feature is when you limit a Facebook friend from viewing your post. They won’t be able to view your content until they’re public or they’re tagged in the post.

Website

If you wish to restrict a friend using the web version of Facebook, follow these steps:

Open your browser. Navigate to Facebook’s official site and log in to your account. Select your profile icon on the right. Select Setting & Privacy then, hop on to Settings. From the sidebar, go to Blocking. Locate the Restricted list option then select Edit next to it. On the dialog box, select Add to restricted list. Enter the username of the account you want to restrict. Then select Add next to it.

On Application

If you’re using the mobile application version for Facebook, follow these steps:

Open the Facebook app and enter your credentials to log in. Select the magnifying icon on top and enter the name of the person you wish to restrict. Select the horizontal three-dot menu on their profile. Tap on Friends then hop on to Edit Friend List. Choose Restricted.



Block

Blocking is the most severe form of restriction. When you block someone on Facebook, both of you won’t be able to see each other’s profiles and message each other. In short, your accounts lose all forms of contact with each other on Facebook. Unlike Restrict, you don’t have to be friends with the user on Facebook to block them.

On Website

To block someone from the web version of Facebook, follow these steps:

Open your browser and navigate to Facebook’s official website. After you log in to your account, search for the user’s name on the search bar to your left. On their profile, select the horizontal three-dot menu. Choose Block. Select Confirm to validate this action.

On Application

For mobile/tablet users, follow these steps to block another user on Facebook: