Did you switch your device and want to transfer your photos to another device? You can use Google Photos to backup your images then transfer them to your new device.

Google has been providing backup services for photos, videos, contacts, calendars, and all of your documents. Users can easily restore them from their backup to devices through Google services.

Learn more about how to backup your Google Photos.

In this article, we will guide you in ways to transfer Google Photos to your gallery.

How to Transfer Google Photos to Gallery

You can individually transfer media from Google Photos or export the entirety of the backup to your device. While downloading individual images may be comparatively easy, exporting all data might be tricky. Here is how you can transfer Google Photos to Gallery.

Download Individual Images

You can select your preferred images to download from both the Google Photos application and the Google Photos website. It is recommended to use the application for Android and iOS/iPad OS. Furthermore, use the website to download media for your PC.

For PC

Use the website for Google Photos if you are looking forward to downloading your media to your PC. Here are instructions to download photos from Google Photos to your PC:

Open the website for Google Photos. Select the image you want to transfer to your PC. On the corner to your right, click on the vertical three-dot menu. Drop down the menu to select Download.

You can also use the shortcut, Shift + D to download the images after selecting them.

For Android

Use the application for Google Photos if you are an Android user. Follow these steps to transfer media from Google Photos to your device on Android:

Open the application for Google Photos. Locate and open the item you want to download. Tap on the vertical three-dot menu on the top right corner of your screen. Select Download.



iOS/iPadOS

If you are trying to transfer your media from Google Photos to either your iPhone or iPad, use the Google Photos application. You can refer to these steps to transfer information from Google Photos to your device:

Open the Google Photos application. Select your preferred media. Tap on the horizontal three-dot menu (More). Choose Download.



Export all Media from Google Photos to Gallery

You can export all of your images from Google Photos to your device. This process is conducted through Google Takeout. Google Takeout allows users to download all data from Google’s services including Google Photos.

Here is how you can export all media from Google Photos to your gallery following these steps:

Head to Google Takeout. Under Products, select Deselect all. Locate Google Photos. Select the box next to it. Scroll down and select Next Step. Select the frequency of your export. If you want to export periodically, select Export every 2 months for 1 year. If this is a one-time export, select Export once. Select a file type. (Recommended: .zip) Set file size. If you have a lot to download and want to save it on the same location, set a higher value. Select Create Export. This might take a lot of time depending on the items you have stored on Google Photos. You will receive an e-mail that will direct you to the download link of your files.

Verify your Google Account. Wait until your download finishes.

Related Questions

Do I Need Both Gallery and Google Photos?

No, it isn’t absolutely necessary for you to keep both gallery and Google Photos in your device. However, If you need a backup service on your device, it is recommended for you to have Google Photos

Does Deleting From Google Photos Deletes From Gallery?

Your photos will only be deleted from your gallery if you have enabled Backup & Sync. This feature deletes your media from everywhere on your device. To enable this feature, follow these steps:

Open the Google Photos application. Select your profile icon on the top-right corner of your screen. Hop on to Photos settings.

On the top, select Back up and sync. Toggle on the slider besides Back up and sync.

Is Google Photos Safe?

Google uses encryption to store your data on its servers. Encryption is the process of scrambling the data to make it unreadable without a key. So yes, your photos are safe on Google Photos.