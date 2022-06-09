[Fixed]: The Installer Information on the Recovery Server is Damaged

Mac users’ most common problem is “The Installer Information on the Recovery Server is Damaged” while trying to reinstall their macOS. This issue restricts the users from reinstalling their operating system.

If you’re looking for a way around this problem, keep reading this article as we break this issue down and help you solve it.

The Installer Information on the Recovery Server is Damaged

The problem usually exists for an outdated mac certificate or incompatibility between the hard drive and the operating system.

Outdated Mac Certificate

Mac provides its users with a unique certificate that is a part of their digital identity. This certificate has an expiration, and a user needs to renew it to enjoy apple’s features to their full extent.

When your certificate is outdated, Apple cannot verify your digital identity, limiting you from elements like reinstalling your macOS.

MacOS Incompatible with the Hard Disk

Mac introduced a new format for their hard disk, APFS, after the Sierra version of the macOS. Only Mac with the new hard disk format can install versions after Sierra. This inconsistency can be the reason you’re not able to reinstall your macOS on your Mac.

How to Fix “The Installer Information on the Recovery Server is Damaged”

Regardless of what issue caused this problem, there is a common solution. You’ll need to reinstall macOS in recovery mode.

Before the installation, ensure your Mac has a stable internet connection, is plugged in, and is turned off. Follow these instructions to install macOS in recovery mode:

Turn off your Mac. Depending on the nature of installation, press and hold these keys:

Command + R : To reinstall current macOS (Recommended)

+ : To reinstall current macOS (Recommended) Option + Command + R : To upgrade your macOS with its latest version the device is compatible with.

+ + : To upgrade your macOS with its latest version the device is compatible with. Shift + Option + Command + R: To reinstall the macOS your device had at the time of purchase.

Hold the keys until you see the Apple logo. To access the utilities screen, enter your administrative password to continue. Choose Reinstall macOS under the Utilities Screen. Select Continue and follow the on-screen instructions presented to you. Select the disk you want to install the system files for macOS. Enter the password to log in to your mac if the installer asks to unlock the disk.

While the installation commences, ensure the lid to your Mac isn’t closed and the device isn’t turned off.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

How to Reformat the Hard Drive on Mac?

Here are the instructions to reformat your external hard drive on Mac:

Connect your hard drive to your Mac. Hit the command and spacebar key to open Spotlight search. Type and open Disk Utility. On your left, locate and select the drive you want to format under External. Choose the Erase tab on top. Give your hard drive a name, Select Mac OS Extended (Journaled) under Format (if you plan on using the hard drive only on Mac).

You will need special software to form a communication between both macOS and Windows. For Scheme, select GUID Partition Map. Hit Erase.

Can Data Be Recovered After Formatting?

Yes, the data from your formatted device can be recovered until and unless the date isn’t overwritten.

