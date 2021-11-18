What is a WPA2 Password?

WPA2 password is the second generation protocol of Wi-Fi Protected Access. WPA2 password is used to protect your home Wi-Fi network from unauthorized access. Released in 2006, it has survived the test of time when it comes to network protection.

When connecting to a WPA2-guarded WiFi, you need to enter the WPA2 password first. Once you connect successfully, your device can access the internet for however long.

WPA2 passphrase and wifi passwords are the same. Although, it is not the same as the router login password.

What Are The WPA2 Password Requirements?

WPA2 itself doesn’t have any password requirements. But, you can enter a combination of the following:

Upper and lowercase letters

Numeric characters

Special keyboard characters

On top of that, you need to make sure you don’t use common keywords. Never use something as obvious like your name or the street name. In fact, any expert would tell you to use a random set of characters as your password.

Few websites tells us that a password length of at least 16 characters is enough. Anything less than that can easily be cracked by a hacker. A hacker uses computer tools to guess millions of passwords per minute. The only way to protect your WPA2 password is to increase the odds of them not cracking it soon enough.

How Do I Find My WPA2 Password?

It is normal to forget your WPA2 password from time to time. I mean, you only enter it once in your new device and it will remember it forever. You can find your WPA2 password either from the router itself or from one of the connected devices.

What Is A Good WPA2 Password?

A good WPA2 password is one that is a lot harder to crack in real-time. Common words found in the dictionary are easier to guess and crack by an attacker. A good password should be a random set of characters sufficiently long to be harder to guess by a computer.

In order to check the strength of your password, use an online tool like this password checker. If your password is weak, it may be time to switch to a better WPA2 password. Remember that whether WPA2 or not, any password is crackable. It is just a matter of how long it takes.

How Do I Set a WPA2 Password?

Normally, you set your WPA2 password during your router setup. If you have used a step-by-step process, the router page asks you to set a Wi-Fi name followed by the WPA2 password.

If you need to change or set up a new one, you need to log into your router settings page. Some models may allow changing passwords from a companion mobile app too. Remember to set a strong WPA2 password for better Wi-Fi protection.

Is WEP Safer Than WPA2?

Actually, WPA was released after WEP was successfully cracked in 1999. WPA2 is a much better version of the original WPA standard. WEP is absolutely unsafe to use as a password system.

Most consumer devices still support WEP passwords. So router manufacturers have had a hard time withdrawing support from WEP. In fact, only the devices made in the last five or six years may have removed WEP support entirely.

WEP only uses numeric characters as passwords and is hacked within minutes. WPA2 is a lot stronger and difficult to hack than WEP. All modern routers recommend using WPA2 password protection for better safety.

Is WPA2 Enterprise Better Than WPA2 Personal?

WPA2 enterprise and WPA2 personal both use the same encryption technology. Just as the name suggests, WPA2 enterprise is focused more on the enterprise. While WPA2 personal is targeted for home and small businesses.

WPA2 personal has a single password setup for all your devices. The password can be entered once on any device and it will work as long as the router is not reset. Also, it is much easier to share and use the same password on all your devices.

On the other hand, WPA2 enterprise lets you add an extra layer of security to your devices. A separate RADIUS server manages passwords for every device in your network. The network setup becomes more complex but means your devices are safer.

On WPA2 enterprise, if a password is compromised, only the associated device becomes unsafe. Other devices are protected from hackers and have no trouble accessing the network. This is different from WPA2 personal. As you should change your password immediately if your device is hacked.