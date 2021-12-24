Wireless Keyboard Not Working [Fixed]

Has your wireless keyboard stopped working? This article will show you how to fix the problem.

Using your computer becomes extremely challenging when you don’t have a working keyboard around. Although the fix could be as simple as turning it on, changing the batteries, or reconnecting it to its receiver there could be other reasons.

Why Is My Wireless Keyboard Not Working?

There are many different reasons why your wireless keyboard might not be working. It can be hardware-related such as the batteries but it can also be an issue with the software such as your drivers needing to be updated. Below is a list of reasons why your wireless keyboard could be broken.

Your keyboard is turned off The batteries are dead Too many wireless devices around causing radio frequency interference USB 3.0 devices are interfering with the connection It needs to be reconnected to its receiver If it’s driver related: Your keyboard needs to be updated to the latest drivers

You need to reinstall them

Or you reset your keyboard to its factory default drivers Your Bluetooth settings aren’t on It’s Broken

How to Fix Your Wireless Keyboard When It’s Not Working?

Cycling on and Off Switch

One of the first things you want to do when your wireless keyboard is not working is to check if it is turned on. You may have accidentally turned it off the night before to save your battery and forgot to turn it back on again. Turning it on and off again is also something you should try.

Change the Batteries in Your Keyboard

The next thing you do is check your batteries. They may have died and need to be replaced.

Take the batteries out of your keyboard Put them into another device to see if they work there If not, then you need to either replace or recharge them, if they are rechargeable batteries After changing your batteries, press the connect button on your keyboard to reconnect it to your computer.

Lessen Any Radio Frequency (RF) Interference

Your wireless keyboard may be experiencing radio frequency interference. A lot of wireless devices unfortunately are on same the 2.4GHz frequency band. If there are too many wireless devices connected it could cause signal issues.

To test if there is frequency interference move your keyboard closer to its receiver. If it starts working again that usually means it’s a frequency issue. Below are some tips to lessen radio frequency interference:

Move your device closer to its wireless receiver Make sure your WiFi router and microwave are far away from your computer Turn off any other wireless devices when they’re not in use.

Move Your Wireless Receiver Away From Your Usb 3.0 Devices

USB 3.0 devices and ports can cause issues with devices on the 2.4GHz frequency band. This band is used for most wireless devices including your keyboard. You should determine where your USB 3.0 ports are in your computer then move either the wireless receiver or the USB 3.0 device far away from each other.

To find out where your USB 3.0 ports are:

Take a look at the USB ports on your computer. Your ports may have a label or icon near the port telling you that it is USB 3.0

USB 3.0 ports also usually have colour on the inside, usually blue. Look up your computer online. The tech specifications of your computer will list the type of USB ports you have

There also might be a diagram showing you where they are. Windows will sometimes notify you when you’ve inserted something into a USB 3.0 port

Once you’ve found out where your USB ports are, move your wireless receiver away from them by using a USB extension cord or a USB hub.

Fix Your Wireless Receiver

The problem could also lie in the wireless receiver. This small device, that is inserted into a USB port in your computer, is what connects your wireless keyboard to your computer. Try bringing your keyboard closer to your computer to see if that fixes the problem. You might just be using your keyboard from too far away.

Another reason it could lose its connection is if another device is interfering with the connection such as your mouse or some other device nearby. Disconnect other wireless devices nearby to see if one of them is interfering with the connection.

If neither of the above solutions work, your device might have lost its connection to the receiver.

Remove the wireless receiver from your computer and put it back in After doing that try reconnecting it again. Try pressing the reconnection button on your keyboard.

Buying a New Receiver

If none of the solutions above work, your receiver might just be broken. The safest option, in this case, would be to buy one made by the same company that made your keyboard. If you can’t, there might be other replacements online.

If you’re buying one from a different manufacturer, it’s important to check that the wireless receiver is compatible with your keyboard. There should be a list of compatible devices in the product description. If you can’t tell, it’s best to contact support for a list of compatible receivers that you can use.

Update or Reinstall Your Keyboard Drivers

Before buying a new keyboard or sending it in to be fixed, the last thing you should check is if this is a driver-related issue. Search your computer for new drivers that need to be installed for your wireless keyboard.

In Windows, there are three ways to install new drivers:

Through the Device manager

Go to your Windows Search and type in Device Manager Search under the Keyboards dropdown to find your wireless keyboard If it has an arrow pointing down that means it’s disabled Re-enable it by right-clicking on it and selecting Enable Device

Through the manufacturer’s website

Search for ‘your keyboard model + drivers’ on any search engine Click on the result that is from the manufacturer of your keyboard Search for and download the latest one Install it Restart your computer.

Through Window’s Update

Through your Window’s search, search for update Click on Windows Update Click the button at the top that is labelled ‘Check for updates’ Install any updates that are pending Restart your computer

With Mac computers, there are only general updates. Even if your keyboard is not a magic keyboard you can’t install individual device drivers from the manufacturer. To see if there are any updates for your Mac:

Click the search icon at the top right of your screen

at the top right of your screen Search for System Preferences

Press Software Updates at the bottom left

at the bottom left If there are any updates, install them

Restart your computer

Reset Your Keyboard Drivers to Factory Default

If installing the latest drivers for your keyboard doesn’t work, then you should install the factory default drivers. You can find them by following the ‘Through the manufacturer’s website’ instructions above and picking the drivers with the earliest date. Or you can uninstall and then reinstall your keyboard from the Device Manager. This should set it back to factory defaults.

To do this:

Go to your Windows Search and type in Device Manager Search under Keyboards to find your keyboard Right-click on your keyboard and press uninstall At the top of Device Manager should be a button that allows you to Scan for hardware changes, press it Look under Keyboards again and your keyboard should be back

Turn Bluetooth On

Another software-related issue could be that your Bluetooth is not turned on. Bluetooth is what your receiver use to connect your wireless keyboard to your computer.

To find your Bluetooth settings in Windows and turn it on:

Click on the Start button

Open your Windows settings (Gear Icon)

Search for the Bluetooth settings search result

search result Make sure the toggle under Bluetooth reads On

To find your Bluetooth settings on a Mac:

Click on the Apple Menu icon in the top right of the screen

Go to System Preferences

Click on the Bluetooth icon in the list of settings

in the list of settings Check to see if your Bluetooth is on, if not turn it on

Get It Fixed or Replaced

If none of the above solutions worked, your wireless keyboard could just be broken. Depending on your warranty you can send it back to the manufacturer to get fixed or take it to a computer repair person. If that’s not possible then you will have to buy a new one.

FAQs

How Do I Find Drivers for My Logitech Wireless Keyboard?

Logitech has product pages for each of its devices that have support sections that include drivers for you to download. To find them follow the instructions below:

Go to logitech.com In the searchbar type in the model of your keyboard e.g. logitech 360 Click on your keyboard to be taken to it’s product page Scroll down the page until you come a section with support tab Click on Downloads which will take you to a page where your can download the latest drivers

How Do I Get Support for My Apple Magic Keyboard?

Apple doesn’t have individual drivers for its peripheral devices, such as keyboards for you to install. They do have lots of support documentation that hopefully fix any issues you have. To find their support documentation follow the instructions below:

Go to the Apple website Click on Support in the menu at the top Scroll down to the Search for topics search box Type in Magic keyboard or something more specific

That should lead you to a list of articles that can help you with any issues you may be having with your magic keyboard.

How Do I Find Drivers for My Razer Wireless Keyboard?

Razer does not have support sections for each device but rather a page that has a list of all their devices where you can download drivers.

Go to the Razer website Click on Support in the menu at the top of the page Type in update wireless keyboard Click on the Software and Firmware Updates for Razer Peripherals Under the Keyboard dropdown, search for your device Download the firmware updater for your wireless keyboard

How Do I Find Drivers for My Redragon Wireless Keyboard?

Redragon has a general Downloads section where you can search for your device and then download associated software that will update the driver for you. Find them here: