[Solved] You Are Not Currently Using a Display Attached to an NVIDIA GPU

Even after you’ve been using your NVIDIA GPU for years, you might come across an error message warning you that your display isn’t attached to an NVIDIA GPU. This can affect some of the processes and benefits you get from using an NVIDIA GPU. Luckily, most people can quickly fix this problem by addressing driver issues.

What Does You Are Not Currently Using a Display Attached to an NVIDIA GPU Mean?

This error message means that the computer doesn’t detect a connection between your NVIDIA graphics card and your display. You’ll usually see it when you’re trying to access NVIDIA graphics settings.

It doesn’t mean that your GPU is dying. Generally, it’s caused by a software issue created by uninstalled driver updates. For most people, there’s a straightforward solution.

What Problems Does This Message Cause?

You won’t notice a change in your display and will still view your screen. The problem comes with the lack of access to settings.

The NVIDIA settings on your computer give you a lot of personalization and can help make your display look great. When it doesn’t register that it’s connected to an NVIDIA GPU, these settings become almost entirely inaccessible.

However, once you fix the problem, you’ll be able to make those tweaks and changes again.

How to Fix You Are Not Currently Using a Display Attached to an NVIDIA GPU

Start by making sure all your connections are set up the right way. Once you know they are, you can fix the software issues making your settings inaccessible.

Check Your Connections

Sometimes a loose connection or one that is improperly connected can stop your computer from registering the connection between the display and the GPU.

You’ll need access to the ports on your computer and display to complete these steps. It’s also not a bad idea to have an extra cable to use to ensure that isn’t the issue.

Power down your computer and your monitor. Unplug the cable you’re using from the monitor and the computer. Check the cable for any signs of damage. If it looks good, you can just use the same one again. However, any signs of damage or wear might mean you’re better off replacing it with another. Plug the cable into the GPU port on the back of your computer. Sometimes there will appear to be other ports that aren’t directly connected to the NVIDIA GPU. Don’t use these. You need to have the cable directly connected to the GPU. Plug the cable back into the monitor. Power on the computer and the monitor. Right-click on your desktop. Select NVIDIA Control Panel. Check to see whether the error message occurs again.

If you can change the NVIDIA settings now, the error is gone, and the connection was at fault. If it still says it’s not connected, then you need to continue and find the source of the problem.

For most people, this will take care of the problem. Uninstalled driver updates made your computer unable to tell whether or not an NVIDIA GPU connected to your display. Once you install the updates, it should be good to go again.

Press the Windows key. Type GeForce into the search box and look for the NVIDIA GeForce app to appear in the list of results. Click the app to start the program. Click the Drivers tab at the top left of the app. Click “Check for Updates” only if no driver update is already showing as available.

Click Download on any driver update it finds. You’ll see the version number and release date displayed by the update window. Wait for the program to download the updated drivers. Depending on your connection and the update’s size, this can take some time. Click the Express Installation option when the button appears.

Click Yes to confirm and continue.

Click Close when the process is complete. Click Check for Updates again to ensure no new update has appeared and GeForce installed your updates.

If NVIDIA appears to install an update when you open GeForce, that is a program update and not the driver update. Wait for it to finish before continuing to follow the steps.

Perform a Clean Install of Your Drivers

You can also do a clean installation, which will remove saved profiles and NVIDIA settings you’ve saved. If you’re having trouble getting this error to disappear, consider doing a clean install instead.

Press the Windows key. Type GeForce into the search box and look for the NVIDIA GeForce app to appear in the list of results. Click the app to start the program. Click the Drivers tab at the top left of the app. Click Download on your driver update. Wait for the program to download the updated drivers. Depending on your connection and the update’s size, this can take some time. Click Custom Installation when the buttons appear.

Click Yes to confirm that you want to continue. It may take some time preparing to install before you can actually start. Choose the components you want to install. The graphics driver is checked by default and can’t be removed, but you can choose to update the PhysX System Software or the HD Audio Driver. Check the box by Perform a Clean Installation. Click Install.

Wait for the process to complete. This will take longer than an express installation because it has to uninstall your drivers before installing the new ones. Click Close when it’s done. Restart your computer.

Once you’re back on your PC, check to see whether you can access NVIDIA settings without receiving that error message.

If you are still receiving the solution and your NVIDIA drivers are updated, try updating the other drivers on your computer. Outdated drivers can cause some strange issues, even with programs and systems it doesn’t appear they’d interact with.

There are various ways to update your drivers, but you can do most of it through Device Manager.

Press Windows key + X. Choose Device Manager. Unfold the Display Adapters menu. Right-click on each adapter that appears, and choose Update Drivers.

Choose Search Automatically for Drivers. Follow the prompts to install, if necessary.

This is also an excellent way to check that your GPU drivers are updated and not causing issues outside the GeForce Experience environment. If the problem persists, you can also check for updated drivers for devices listed under the Monitors category.

Check the Power Levels on Your Device

For laptops and computers that can run on battery power, your issues may be caused by low power. If your device has internal graphics, it might switch to those when the power is low.

Try plugging the computer in and letting the battery charge before accessing the NVIDIA settings again.

Undo SLI

If you’re running your graphics cards in SLI and get this message, there’s a chance your primary card has died. This is more likely if updating the drivers doesn’t fix it.

To check whether this is the cause, remove the graphics cards from your system, stop SLI, and try to use one, then the other, as a standalone card. If one gives you the error message and the other doesn’t, you know the cause.

Reseat Your Components

If you recently updated any hardware or put the computer together, consider reseating your components. Loose connections and inadequate joining can create problems in your system.

Power down the computer and turn off the PSU switch. Unplug it from the wall outlet. Unhook your GPU from your motherboard.

Remove the RAM from the motherboard, ensuring that you release the clips before taking out the sticks.

Use compressed air to remove dust from your motherboard, RAM, and GPU. Place the RAM sticks back in. Be gentle but use enough pressure to seat them correctly. Replace the clips to lock them in place, depending on the model of your motherboard. Reconnect the GPU to the motherboard. Make sure the connection is tight and firm. Replace all components and close your computer. Plug the power cable in. Turn the PSU back on. Restart your computer.

When it’s up and running, check for driver updates again. If there are none, try to access the NVIDIA Control Panel from the desktop to change settings and see whether the error is gone.

Change Your Cable or the Type of Connection

If it still isn’t working right, try changing the connection method you’re using to see whether a different one works. For example, switch from DisplayPort to HDMI.

After that, if the error reoccurs, try plugging a different display into the GPU.

If you still can’t get it to work, there might be a problem with the GPU or motherboard. Your best bet might be to consult a licensed repair technician to have them take a look and test your parts. When the GPU or motherboard has a problem, it can wreak havoc with your system even if it doesn’t cause immediate catastrophic failure.