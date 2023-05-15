10 Best 1000W PSUs in 2023

High-capacity power supplies from 1000W and beyond are usually reserved for extreme-performance content creation and enthusiast-grade gaming PC build.

At this power range, you will be building with a powerful, power-hungry CPU and GPU combination like the Intel 13900K and the high-end RTX 4090.

Such high-power units are also the go-to PSUs for ultra-powerful multi-GPU and dual-CPU systems and superior dual-system PC builds.

At this level of power draw, you should get a top-tier power supply with a robust build design with premium internal components for unwavering reliability!

Here’s my recommendation for the best 1000W PSUs for extreme PC builds. They are all high-efficiency units with unrivaled stability and durability!

Best 1000W PSUs

Corsair RM1000x Shift—Overall Best 1000W PSU

The Corsair RMx Shift Series PSUs are exceptionally built for a highly reliable power supply to extreme PC builds. They feature innovative side-mounted connectors for an easy DIY building experience!

These units are fully modular and meet ATX 3.0 standards for high-level power efficiency and reliability. The RM1000x Shift has a 140mm FDB fan with a zero RPM mode that runs entirely silent for 50% and below loads.

Pros: 80+ Gold-certified with 90% peak efficiency.

100% industrial-grade Japanese capacitors for reliability.

A virtually inaudible operation at up to 70% loads.

Corsair Type-5 micro-fit cables for easy management.

It meets EPS 12V v2.92 performance specifications.

It has a PCIe 5, two EPS, and seven PCIe connectors.

Built-in OVP, OCP, OTP, SCP, OPP, and catastrophic failure protection.

It’s built with swift wake-from-sleep times. Cons: The 210mm width requirements won’t fit in compact ATX cases.

The Corsair RM1000x Shift has a top-of-the-range construction for exceptional stability, reliability, and durability. It comes with a 10-Year warranty at competitive pricing to make it the best 1000W PSU in the market!

Thermaltake Toughpower GF3 1000W Gold—Best 1000W PSU for Under $200

At 1000W and beyond, power supplies don’t come cheap! At this range, manufacturers understand that PC builders are looking for top-end specs, and such features come at a price!

The Toughpower GF3 1000W Gold delivers unique feature sets at under $200, which is quite competitive. As expected of Thermaltake, the unit is exceptionally built for a reliable power supply.

Pros: 80+ Gold certified with up to 90% efficiency!

It’s fully modular with flat, low-profile cables.

All Japanese capacitors for reliability.

A 135mm FDB smart zero fan for loads up to 30%.

It’s built for worldwide use with 100V to 240V support.

ATX 3.0-Ready for next-gen PCIe 5.0 GPUs.

OCP, OVP, UVP, OPP, SCP, and OTP for safety.

High-temperature operation up to 40°C.

A low ripple noise design for stability.

It has a 10-Year warranty. Cons: The cable design could be better!

The Thermaltake Toughpower GF3 1000W Gold has excellent quality with premium components for a steady, stable, and reliable PSU. The smart zero fun switch allows silent operation at low loads for quiet productivity!

Corsair RM1000x (2021)—Best Value 1000W Power Supply

The Corsair RM1000x belongs to the same family as the RM1000x Shift. It’s also incredibly well-built, with an 80+ Gold certification and over 90% peak efficiency.

The RM1000x doesn’t offer ATX 3.0 compatibility and the side-mounted cable interface. But it is slightly affordable, which makes it an excellent value for money!

The unit features a 135mm MagLev fan with custom rotors for superior cooling at low noise levels. It has zero revolutions per minute mode for loads up to 40%.

Pros: Robust build quality for durability!

100% Japanese capacitors for reliability.

It’s modern standby compatible.

A high operating temperature of 50°C.

Three EPS 12V and six PCIe connectors.

Individually sleeved Corsair Type-4 cables.

It supports an AC input range of 100 to 240V.

OVP, UVP, SCP, OTP, and OPP protections.

It meets ATX 12V v2.53 and EPS 12V v2.92.

A ten years warranty with 24/7 support. Cons: The 160mm length may be restrictive in the smallest ATX cases.

The Corsair RM1000x is built with high-grade components for outstanding reliability. It is ready for extreme performance RTX 40-series and Ryzen 7000 Series. The competitive pricing makes it a great value for your money!

Thermaltake Toughpower SFX 1000W Gold—Best 1000W SFX PSU

The Thermaltake Toughpower SFX 1000W Gold is among the few 1000W SFX power supplies in the market! Yet, it still features top-tier specs. It’s ATX 3.0 compatible to deliver up to 600W power to your next-gen PCIe 5.0 GPUs.

The unit is fully modular and has an 80+ Gold certification with up to 90% efficiency. Yet, despite the small form factor design, it still has a 120mm FDB smart zero fan with a zero RPM mode at up to 30% load capacity.

Pros: Low-profile flat cables for easy routing.

A low ripple noise build design for stability.

It comes with an SFX to ATX adapter bracket.

100% industrial-grade Japanese capacitors.

A smart fan with superior, near-quiet cooling.

Active PFC for universal 100V to 240V input.

It has four PCIe connectors to support multi-GPU.

High-temperature resistance of up to 45°C.

Built-in OVP, UVP, OCP, SCP, OPP, and OTP for safety.

It has a seven years warranty! Cons: The 126mm length isn’t compact enough for slim Mini-ITX cases.

Toughpower SFX 1000W Gold has a superior build design with top-quality components for a reliable, stable, long-lasting power supply. It is small and compact, measuring 126 x 125 x 63.5 mm, making it the best 1000W SFX PSU!

Asus ROG Loki 1000W Platinum—Best 1000W SFX-L PSU with ARGB

A robust ARGB power supply complements a powerful small form factor gaming PC with brilliant RGB lighting! In that case, we recommend picking the Asus ROG Loki 1000W Platinum.

It features a top-end, enthusiast-grade build quality with an 80+ Platinum rating and up to 92% efficiency. It’s ATX 3.0 compatible to deliver up to 600W power to next-gen PCIe 5.0 GPUs.

Its unique features include ROG heatsinks, a 120mm ARGB-illuminated fan with an axial-tech design, and dual ball bearings. They provide 0dB cooling for loads up to 40% and a longer lifespan for reliability.

Pros: A 120mm fan with eight addressable LEDs.

100% Japan capacitors with Low-ESR for reliability.

High-quality, long cables for easy routing.

Active PFC for universal 100 to 240V AC input.

OPP, OVP, UVP, SCP, OCP, and OTP for safety.

A 10-Year warranty (3 years for RGB LEDs). Cons: It comes at a high-end price tag!

The Asus ROG Loki 1000W Platinum is exceptionally built with unique features for a reliable power supply with stunning RGB illumination. It’s Aura-Sync compatible to sync the RGB lighting effects across your Asus and ROG gaming rig!

Super Flower Leadex V Gold PRO 1000W (WH)—Best White 1000W PSU

Finding a white 1000W and beyond PSU seems to be an impossible undertaking for most PC builders. They often consider spray-painting black PSUs to match their all-white or white-themed builds!

But spray painting a PSU can pose performance and safety risks when poorly done. Yet, even if you do it right, you’ll void the warranty since you’ll need to take it apart. The whole process just sounds complex and risky!

To be on the safer side, you should get the Super Flower Leadex V Gold PRO 1000W White PSU. It’s a fully modular unit with excellent build quality. It has an 80+ Gold certification with up to 90% efficiency.

Pros: An ultra-compact design with a 130mm length.

The 120mm FDB PWM fan provides neat-quiet cooling.

100% Japanese capacitors for reliability.

A patented 9-Pin socket universal super connector.

It has flat white, ultra-flexible ribbon cables.

Build for global use with 100 to 240V Active PFC.

A full suite of heavy-duty protections for safety!

It meets EPS v2.92 and ATX v2.52 specifications.

It can work in high ambient temperatures of 50℃. Cons: Limited availability due to fewer available units!

The Super Flower Leadex V Gold PRO 1000W is the perfect white 1000W PSU for high-performance gaming and professional PC builds. It’s exceptionally built for a reliable and stable power supply to your high-end, power-hungry components!

Be Quiet! Straight Power 11 Platinum 1000W—Best Multi-Rail 1000W PSU

You should pick a multi-rail PSU when building a high-performance workstation with a high-end CPU and GPU combination or multi-GPUs. Such power supplies use two or more over current protection circuits for safety and efficiency!

The Be Quiet! Straight Power 11 Platinum is among the few 1000W multi-rail PSUs with industry-leading build quality. It’s built with premium internal components with 80+ Platinum certification and up to 94.1% efficiency at 50% 230V loads.

It has a 135mm FDB Silent Wings 3 fan with a 6-pole fan motor. The design allows for virtually inaudible cooling. The PSU fan opening is funnel-shaped for high airflow intake, allowing effective cooling.

Pros: Robust build quality with Japanese capacitors.

A fully modular design for an easy DIY experience.

Long cables with sleeving for easy routing.

It has four 12V rails for multi-rail operation.

Active PFC for universal 100 to 240V AC input.

Can operate in temperatures as high as 40°C.

The DC side is wire-free for better cooling.

It has two EPS and six PCIe (6+2) connectors.

It meets ATX 12V v2.51 and EPS v2.92.

A full suite of heavy-duty protections for safety. Cons: The 5-Year warranty could be longer to match the competition!

The 170mm is quite long to fit in small ATX cases effectively.

The Be Quiet! Straight Power 11 Platinum is exceptionally well-built for stability and durability. It’s the best 1000W multi-rail PSU for a reliable, high-efficiency power supply to your power-hungry, high-performance PC components.

Corsair HX1000—Best Multi-Rail & Single-Rail Switchable 1000W PSU

Corsair HX1000 is yet another 80+ Platinum-certified power supply with robust build quality. It’s one of the best 1000W PSUs with a rail switch for choosing between 12V single-rail and 12V multi-rails.

HX1000 has a 135mm silence-optimized fluid dynamic bearing fan. It stays in a zero RPM mode for loads up to 40% and runs nearly silent for loads up to 60%. The unit is fully modular with all-black, low-profile cables with individual sleeving.

Pros: Superior build quality for reliability.

Over 86% efficiency at 10% to 100% loads.

A single/multiple +12V rail switch.

Active PFC for 100V to 240V AC inputs.

100% Japanese capacitors for reliability.

High-temperature resistance up to 50°C.

OVP, UVP, SCP, OTP, and OPP for safety.

It meets ATX 12V v2.4 and EPS 12V v2.92.

It has two EPS 12V and eight PCIe connectors.

A massive 10-Year warranty. Cons: A bulky limiting design with a 180mm length.

The in-cable capacitors might restrict clean cable management.

The Corsair HX1000 is a top-tier 1000W PSU built with premium components for a stable and reliable power supply. It makes a perfect choice for extremely powerful systems where tight voltage regulation is needed for efficient performance.

NZXT C1000 Gold—Best 1000W PSU for NXZT Enthusiasts

NZXT is famous for its premium-built cases and gaming PC components. The NZXT C1000 Gold is one of their few power supplies. It has a robust build quality for steady and reliable power flow to your high-end components!

C1000 Gold is fully modular and compact, measuring 150 x 150 x 86mm. The design is perfect for PC builds with the smallest ATX cases. It’s the right pick for compact PC cases like the NZXT H510 and Lian Li O11 Dynamic Air Mini.

Pros: 80+ Gold-certified with 90.5% efficiency at 50% loads at 115VAC.

100% Japanese capacitors for long-lasting, reliable performance.

A 135mm FDB fan with a zero RPM mode for up to 50% loads.

Active PFC for universal support for 100 to 240V AC inputs.

It’s compliant with ATX 12V v2.52 and EPS 12V v2.92 standards.

A robust build for a high-temperature operation up to 50°C.

It comes with long all-black cables with nylon sleeving.

It has two EPS (4+4)-Pin and six PCIe (6+2)-Pin connectors. Cons: It lacks ATX 3.0 compatibility to support next-gen graphics cards!

The NZXT C1000 Gold is incredibly well-built for a stable and reliable power supply to your high-performance PC components. It’s the best 1000W PSU for NZXT enthusiasts, among other users. The unit comes with a 10-Year warranty!

Seasonic SSR-1000TR—Best 80+ Titanium Certified 1000W PSU

Compiling a list of the best 1000W PSUs without featuring a Seasonic power supply is virtually impossible. The brand is known for its top-tier power supplies, built with top-of-the-range internal components for unmatched reliability!

The Seasonic SSR-1000TR is their best offering in the 1000W power range! It’s fully modular and 80+ Titanium-certified. It has a peak efficiency of 94% at 50% system load capacity, making it ultra-powerful for high-performance PC builds.

SSR-1000TR has a 135mm FDB fan with a premium hybrid fan control. It runs in a fanless mode for loads up to 40% and is virtually silent for loads up to 50%! The fan has an industry-leading life expectancy of up to 50,000 hours at 40°C.

Pros: Extremely high efficiency for reliability!

Seasonic’s under 0.5% load regulation.

A massive 150,000 hours MTBF at 25°C.

All-black, long flat cables for easy management.

It’s designed for work in temperatures as high as 50°C.

Built-in industrial protections for safety!

It works with 100V to 240V AC inputs.

An industry-leading 12-Year warranty. Cons: It is pricey compared to the alternatives on the list!

The Seasonic SSR-1000TR is built with premium components for ultra-high power efficiency and reliability. It supports multi-GPU setups and includes 180-degree SATA connectors and a power-on self-tester!